Aug 12Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FURNESS PPT TH.COAL 08/08 08/08 15/08 7,000 nil nil 3,000 2) MV SHANDONG PPT TH.COAL 08/08 08/08 15/08 nil 50,000 nil 4,610 4) MV CHANG OSL S.COAL 08/08 08/08 15/08 nil 32,000 nil 21,841 5) MV SIFNOS PPL ROCK PHOS. 04/08 04/08 12/08 49,500 nil nil 5,500 6) MV ULTRA IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 04/08 04/08 05/08 43,000 nil nil 33,653 7) MV LIBERTY OSL S.COAL 04/08 04/08 05/08 43,500 nil nil 4,700 8) MV AISHA SWASTIK I.ORE 04/08 04/08 15/08 nil 3,500 nil 43,350 9) MV GOOD TRADE PPT TH.COAL 10/08 10/08 12/08 nil 44,500 nil 4,500 10) MV ORCHID IFFCO SULPHUR 10/08 10/08 12/08 nil 30,000 nil 4,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SAGAR SHAKTI SSS I. ORE 56,500 nil nil ----- 01/08 2) MT DAWN MATHURA ASL HSD nil 23,000 nil ----- 04/08 3) MV GOOD LUCK JYOTHI C.COAL nil 66,045 nil ----- 07/08 4) MV OCEAN LOHAS GPR HCFCO 7,000 nil nil ----- 09/08 5) MV NEW LIULIN HAI SSS I. ORE 50,000 nil nil ----- 09/08 6) MV JS COMET SSS SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil ----- 11/08 7) MT GAGASAN JOHOR SPSPL CRD PALMOIL nil 8,000 nil ----- 12/08 8) MT TEXAS ASL CRUDE OIL nil 257,013 nil ----- 12/08 9) MV VEGA ARIES SSS N C.COAL nil 33,000 nil ----- 12/08 10) MV OZGUR AKSOY JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 54,475 nil ----- 12/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV WESTERN OSLO GFS S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 12/08 2) MT AU ARIES SPSPL CRD PALMOIL nil 8,200 nil 12/08 3) MV MARITI S.MARINE C.COAL nil 22,300 nil 12/08 4) MV JAG RANI SSS TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 13/08 5) MV YANGT LIBERTY C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/08 6) MV NORD GLORY SSS I.ORE PELLET 50,000 nil nil 13/08 7) MT PREM MALA ASL EMI HSD 15,000 nil nil 14/08 8) MV NIRMAL GAUTAM JMB TH.COAL 48,100 nil nil 14/08 9) MT SAPPOR ASL CRUDE OIL nil 90,000 nil 15/08 10) MV WADI SAFAGA SLL C.COAL nil 39,000 nil 15/08 11) MV AEGIS FORTUNE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 15/08 12) MT SWARNA MALA ASL HSD/SKO nil 25,000 nil 16/08 13) MV MONICAP SSS S.COAL nil 44,600 nil 16/08 14) MV DST QUEEN INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 53,500 nil 17/08 15) MV JEWEL OF KURE SLL C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 17/08 16) MV PANSPIRIT ISIPL MOP nil 27,204 nil 17/08 17) MT ARENZA XXVII JMB CRUDE OIL nil 279,738 nil 18/08 18) MV AETOLIA PHAROS MN. ORE nil 21,600 nil 20/08 19) MT DELOS ASL CRUDE OIL nil 257,474 nil 23/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL