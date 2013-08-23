BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Aug 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DAWN MATHURA IOCL IMP 04/08 04/08 23/08 14,000 nil nil 9,000 2) MV SHANDONG PPT TH.COAL 17/08 17/08 23/08 55,000 nil nil 55,000 4) MV NIRMAL OSL S.COAL 19/08 19/08 23/08 nil 22,200 nil 25,900 5) MV GEM PPL ROCK PHOS. 18/08 18/08 23/08 62,100 nil nil 8,200 6) MV NEW LIULIN IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 09/08 09/08 23/08 43,000 nil nil 33,653 7) MT SICHEM PPL SUL ACID 19/08 19/08 23/08 nil 1,500 nil 5,500 8) MV JEWEL REPLY C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 4,000 nil 21,000 9) MT. ARENZA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 18/08 18/08 20/08211,000 nil nil 68,739 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN LOHAS GPR HCFCO 10,500 nil nil ----- 09/08 2) MV CRANE SSS I. ORE 50,000 nil nil ----- 16/08 3) MV CONTI SAPHIR EMIRATES C.COAL nil 58,910 nil ----- 17/08 4) MV PANSPIRIT ISIPL MOP nil 27,204 nil ----- 17/08 5) MV DUBAI GALACTIC BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil ----- 18/08 6) MV OZGUR AKSOY TMILL CR.CON 54,000 nil nil ----- 19/08 7) MT JAG APARNA ASL HSD nil 25,000 nil ----- 20/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KALPANA PREM ESPL N C.COAL nil 65,500 nil 22/08 2) MT CAMBERLEY SSS AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 22/08 3) MV FORTUNE APRICOTISIPL S.COAL nil 53,433 nil 22/08 4) MV JAG RANI SSS TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 22/08 5) MV MING YUAN COSCO P. CARGO nil 3,510 nil 22/08 6) MV PHUONG NAM 1 MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 22/08 7) MV MOON BEAM ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 30,000 nil 22/08 8) MV AETOLIA PHAROS MN. ORE nil 21,600 nil 22/08 9) MT GASCHEM STADE ACEC AMMONIA nil 7,350 nil 22/08 10) MV SPAR LYNX BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 22/08 11) MT SOUTHERN KOALA ASL SUL ACID nil 19,874 nil 22/08 12) MT GAZ MILLENNIUM NK AMMONIA nil 6,300 nil 23/08 13) MT HIGHBURY PARK ASL P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 23/08 14) MV AMIS WISDOM 1 TMILL PYROXENITE nil 32,500 nil 23/08 15) MV CHENNAI JAYAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 23/08 16) MT DELOS ASL CRUDE OIL nil 257,474 nil 23/08 17) MV JOHN M CARRAS OSL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 24/08 18) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,970 nil 25/08 19) MV HINODE MARU SYSPL C.COAL nil 20,000 nil 25/08 20) MV BIKAN JYOTHI ROCK PHOS. nil 50,598 nil 29/08 21) MT COSGRACE LAKE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 256,106 nil 31/08 22) MV MALAVIKA ADM LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil 02/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-