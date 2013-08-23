Aug 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT DAWN MATHURA IOCL IMP 04/08 04/08 23/08 14,000 nil nil 9,000 2) MV SHANDONG PPT TH.COAL 17/08 17/08 23/08 55,000 nil nil 55,000 4) MV NIRMAL OSL S.COAL 19/08 19/08 23/08 nil 22,200 nil 25,900 5) MV GEM PPL ROCK PHOS. 18/08 18/08 23/08 62,100 nil nil 8,200 6) MV NEW LIULIN IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 09/08 09/08 23/08 43,000 nil nil 33,653 7) MT SICHEM PPL SUL ACID 19/08 19/08 23/08 nil 1,500 nil 5,500 8) MV JEWEL REPLY C.COAL 19/08 19/08 22/08 nil 4,000 nil 21,000 9) MT. ARENZA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 18/08 18/08 20/08211,000 nil nil 68,739 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OCEAN LOHAS GPR HCFCO 10,500 nil nil ----- 09/08 2) MV CRANE SSS I. ORE 50,000 nil nil ----- 16/08 3) MV CONTI SAPHIR EMIRATES C.COAL nil 58,910 nil ----- 17/08 4) MV PANSPIRIT ISIPL MOP nil 27,204 nil ----- 17/08 5) MV DUBAI GALACTIC BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil ----- 18/08 6) MV OZGUR AKSOY TMILL CR.CON 54,000 nil nil ----- 19/08 7) MT JAG APARNA ASL HSD nil 25,000 nil ----- 20/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KALPANA PREM ESPL N C.COAL nil 65,500 nil 22/08 2) MT CAMBERLEY SSS AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 22/08 3) MV FORTUNE APRICOTISIPL S.COAL nil 53,433 nil 22/08 4) MV JAG RANI SSS TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 22/08 5) MV MING YUAN COSCO P. CARGO nil 3,510 nil 22/08 6) MV PHUONG NAM 1 MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 22/08 7) MV MOON BEAM ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 30,000 nil 22/08 8) MV AETOLIA PHAROS MN. ORE nil 21,600 nil 22/08 9) MT GASCHEM STADE ACEC AMMONIA nil 7,350 nil 22/08 10) MV SPAR LYNX BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 22/08 11) MT SOUTHERN KOALA ASL SUL ACID nil 19,874 nil 22/08 12) MT GAZ MILLENNIUM NK AMMONIA nil 6,300 nil 23/08 13) MT HIGHBURY PARK ASL P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 23/08 14) MV AMIS WISDOM 1 TMILL PYROXENITE nil 32,500 nil 23/08 15) MV CHENNAI JAYAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 23/08 16) MT DELOS ASL CRUDE OIL nil 257,474 nil 23/08 17) MV JOHN M CARRAS OSL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 24/08 18) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,970 nil 25/08 19) MV HINODE MARU SYSPL C.COAL nil 20,000 nil 25/08 20) MV BIKAN JYOTHI ROCK PHOS. nil 50,598 nil 29/08 21) MT COSGRACE LAKE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 256,106 nil 31/08 22) MV MALAVIKA ADM LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil 02/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL