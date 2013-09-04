BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Sep 04Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NIRMAL OSL S.COAL 19/08 23/08 03/09 nil 22,200 nil 25,900 2) MV NEW LIULIN IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 09/08 27/08 03/09 29,000 nil nil 6,000 3) MT SICHEM PPL SUL ACID 19/08 23/08 03/09 nil 1,500 nil 5,500 4) MV JEWEL REPLY C.COAL 19/08 24/08 03/09 nil 4,000 nil 21,000 5) MT ARENZA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 18/08 20/08 03/09211,000 nil nil 68,739 6) MV RED PPL COAL 25/08 27/08 06/09 nil 23,000 nil 5,000 7) MV VISHVA PPL TH.COAL 25/08 27/08 06/09 35,000 nil nil 41,483 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CRANE SSS I. ORE 50,000 nil nil ----- 05/09 2) MV PANSPIRIT ISIPL MOP nil 27,204 nil ----- 05/09 3) MT JAG APARNA ASL HSD nil 25,000 nil ----- 05/09 4) MV ATLAS BOTHRA I. ORE 52,000 nil nil ----- 05/09 5) MV PHUONG NAM 1 MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil ----- 04/09 6) MV MARIGOULA SSS S.COAL nil 27,000 nil ----- 05/09 7) MV JOHN M CARRAS OSL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil ----- 07/09 8) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,970 nil ----- 05/09 9) MT SANMAR STANZA ASL HSD nil 5,000 nil ----- 05/09 10) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil ----- 05/09 11) MV HINODE MARU SYSPL C.COAL nil 20,000 nil ----- 26/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT VEDIKA PREM ASL EM HSD/SKO nil 14,920 nil 01/09 2) MV AEGIS FORTUNE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/09 3) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 03/09 4) MV PATAGONIA ADM PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 04/09 5) MV MERATUS SWS CONTAINER 5,000 nil nil 05/09 6) MT STX KNIGHT GAC FRESH WATER nil 20,000 nil 05/09 7) MV TARSUS SSA DOLOMITE/LM. 49,240 nil nil 05/09 8) MV NEMTAS 4 ESSKAY S.COAL 55,000 nil nil 05/09 9) MV OCEAN DIAMOND TMILL PCI COAL 26,000 nil nil 05/09 10) MV JAG RANI ESSKAY TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 05/09 11) MV BIKAN JYOTHI ROCK PHOS. 50,598 nil nil 05/09 12) MV KALPANA PREM ESPL N C.COAL 65,500 nil nil 30/08 13) MV PEDHOULAS TMILL C.COAL 47,000 nil nil 30/08 14) MT TAJIMARE ISIPL CRUDE OIL 258,088 nil nil 30/08 15) MT COSGRACE LAKE ASL CRUDE OIL 256,106 nil nil 31/08 16) MV MALAVIKA ADM LM. ST. 20,000 nil nil 01/09 17) MV JALMA TOPIC BOTHRA MOP 14,959 nil nil 02/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma