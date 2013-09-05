Sep 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG PUSHPA BPCL H.S.D 04/09 04/09 05/09 5,000 nil nil 1,000 2) MV CRANE IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 16/08 30/08 05/09 nil 25,200 nil 4,800 3) MV MARIGOULA PPT TH.COAL 04/09 05/09 06/09 nil 5,000 nil 51,332 4) MV. SAIKO MAJESTY OSL M. COKE 01/09 05/09 06/09 nil 14,000 nil 18,058 5) MV TARSUS LIBERTY i.ORE 02/09 02/09 06/09 32,400 nil nil 19,550 6) MV MALAVIKA OSL LM. ST. 04/09 04/09 05/09 nil 4,300 nil 14,250 7) MV. JALMA TOPIC PPL MOP 02/09 03/09 06/09 13,500 nil nil 1,459 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG APARNA ASL HSD nil 20,896 nil ----- 20/08 2) MV JAG APARNA SSS I. ORE 21,064 nil nil ----- 28/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 05/09 2) MV ISHTAR ACEC A. COAL nil 3,700 nil 05/09 3) MV KEN CAPE SSS S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 05/09 4) MV JEWEL OF SOHAR BOTHRA TH.COAL AP 55,000 nil nil 06/09 5) MV APJ AKHIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 06/09 6) MT BRAZOS BENLINE CRUDE OIL nil 140,555 nil 07/09 7) MV AEGIS FORTUNE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 07/09 8) MV SEA MASTER SSS HB IRON nil 47,130 nil 07/09 9) MT SPT CONQUEROR ASL CRUDE OIL nil 49,550 nil 07/09 10) MV LARA ESSKAY S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 08/09 11) MV PHOENIX NEREID INFINIT M. COKE nil 21,000 nil 08/09 12) MV CIRIS JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 61,415 nil 08/09 13) MT GAS MASTER SSS AMMONIA nil 3,600 nil 08/09 14) MV PERTH I BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/09 15) MV MING YUAN SSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 08/09 16) MT BOW STAR SSS P. ACID nil 10,500 nil 09/09 17) MT DESH UJAALA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 275,817 nil 09/09 18) MV WIDAR CHOW C.COAL nil 20,000 nil 10/09 19) MT HARBOUR CLEAR ASL SUL ACID nil 10,500 nil 10/09 20) MV DIANA ISLAND ACEC R.P.COKE nil 16,500 nil 10/09 21) MT FAIRCHEM KISO JMB SUL ACID nil 8,000 nil 12/09 22) MV CRYSTAL WIND WILHELMS C.COAL nil 72,787 nil 12/09 23) MV AMBER SUN SSS ROCK PHOS. nil 49,947 nil 13/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL