UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Sep 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC LMH I.ORE 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 22,000 nil 15,000 2) MV CRYSTAL OSL C.COAL 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 47,000 nil 25,787 3) MV. HINODE ACEC i.ORE 21/09 21/09 23/09 21,400 nil nil 14,253 4) MV. XIN MAHIMA C.COAL 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 34,000 nil 13,145 5) MV. BARANEE LIBERTY i.ORE 15/09 15/09 18/09 36,400 nil nil 18,850 6) MV. AMBER PPL ROCK PHOS. 13/09 13/09 16/09 nil 35,000 nil 14,947 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV AMBER SUN SSS ROCK PHOS. nil 14,947 nil ----- 23/09 2) MT GLOBAL PEACE SSS SUL ACID nil 19,050 nil ----- 23/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 2) MV ULTRA JYOTHI LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 23/09 3) MV GENCO LOIRE GFS S.COAL nil 51,950 nil 23/09 4) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/09 5) MV GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 23/09 6) MV RIBBON GPR C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 23/09 7) MT GAS LINE SSS AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 21/09 8) MV AEGIS FORTUNE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 21/09 9) MV JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21/09 10) MV TOXOTIS SSS SULPHUR nil 32,399 nil 21/09 11) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil 21/09 12) MV SENORITA JMS DOLOMITE/LM. nil 52,322 nil 21/09 13) MV YANNIS GORGIAS ACEC C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 23/09 14) MV PARAGON JMB P. CARGO nil 1,872 nil 26/09 15) MV NEW AGILITY TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 27/09 16) MT GREEN PARK NK P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)