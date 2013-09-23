Sep 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PACIFIC LMH I.ORE 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 22,000 nil 15,000 2) MV CRYSTAL OSL C.COAL 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 47,000 nil 25,787 3) MV. HINODE ACEC i.ORE 21/09 21/09 23/09 21,400 nil nil 14,253 4) MV. XIN MAHIMA C.COAL 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 34,000 nil 13,145 5) MV. BARANEE LIBERTY i.ORE 15/09 15/09 18/09 36,400 nil nil 18,850 6) MV. AMBER PPL ROCK PHOS. 13/09 13/09 16/09 nil 35,000 nil 14,947 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV AMBER SUN SSS ROCK PHOS. nil 14,947 nil ----- 23/09 2) MT GLOBAL PEACE SSS SUL ACID nil 19,050 nil ----- 23/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 2) MV ULTRA JYOTHI LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 23/09 3) MV GENCO LOIRE GFS S.COAL nil 51,950 nil 23/09 4) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/09 5) MV GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 23/09 6) MV RIBBON GPR C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 23/09 7) MT GAS LINE SSS AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 21/09 8) MV AEGIS FORTUNE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 21/09 9) MV JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21/09 10) MV TOXOTIS SSS SULPHUR nil 32,399 nil 21/09 11) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil 21/09 12) MV SENORITA JMS DOLOMITE/LM. nil 52,322 nil 21/09 13) MV YANNIS GORGIAS ACEC C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 23/09 14) MV PARAGON JMB P. CARGO nil 1,872 nil 26/09 15) MV NEW AGILITY TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 27/09 16) MT GREEN PARK NK P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL