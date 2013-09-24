Sep 24Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. AMBER PPL ROCK PHOS. 13/09 13/09 24/09 nil 44,500 nil 5,447 2) MV. VISHVA DIKSHA PPT TH.COAL 23/09 24/09 24/09 nil 10,400 nil 14,600 3) MV. SPAR CANIS RSPL I.ORE 23/09 24/09 24/09 nil 2,000 nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil ----- 21/09 2) MV GENCO LOIRE BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 50,000 nil nil ----- 23/09 3) MV SEA PEACE SSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil ----- 24/09 4) MV YANNIS GORGIAS DEB C.COAL nil 85,009 nil ----- 24/09 5) MV JAG RAHUL OSL LM. ST. nil 24,000 nil ----- 24/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 2) MV PARAGON JMB P. CARGO nil 1,872 nil 24/09 3) MV ORIENTAL TRADERBOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 25/09 4) MT ASIA ADVENTURERSPSPL PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 25/09 5) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 25/09 6) MV MP PANAMAX 5 ESSKAY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 25/09 7) MV RAINBOW FAIRY GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 25/09 8) MV JIN ZHOU ESSKAY S.COAL nil 30,000 nil 25/09 9) MV GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 26/09 10) MV DOUBLE REJOICE LIBERTY C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 27/09 11) MV OEL SINGAPORE SWS CONTAINER nil 6,000 nil 27/09 12) MT GREEN PARK NK P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 13) MT SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 50,190 nil 27/09 14) MT DIAMOND WARRIORISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 278,116 nil 28/09 15) MV CHENNAI LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 28/09 16) MV MARE GFS S.COAL nil 55,149 nil 28/09 17) MV NEW AGILITY TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 28/09 18) MV AMS PEGASUS II SJTC C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/09 19) MT BUNGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 256,634 nil 29/09 20) MV TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 30/09 21) MV SUNLEAF GRACE JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 58,337 nil 30/09 22) MV OWL BENLINE GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 30/09 23) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTSSS SULPHUR nil 37,500 nil 01/10 24) MV SETY ESSKAY S.COAL nil 34,500 nil 01/10 25) MV PANNONIA G OSL ROCK PHOS. nil 51,631 nil 03/10 26) MT HEGREN SSS SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 03/10 27) MT DHT PHOENIX GAC CRUDE OIL nil 240,896 nil 09/10 28) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC P. ACID nil 15,001 nil 11/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL