Sep 27Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KILIAN S LIBERTY I.ORE 25/09 26/09 30/09 11,100 nil nil 44,242 2) MV MP PANAMAX 5 PPT TH.COAL 25/09 27/09 29/09 15,000 nil nil 57,442 3) MV SEA PEACE OSL PIG IRON 24/09 24/09 27/09 30,000 nil nil 1,500 4) MV JIN ZHOU OSL S.COAL 25/09 26/09 28/09 nil 10,000 nil 19,150 5) MV JAG RAHUL REPLY LM. ST. 24/09 24/09 27/09 27,000 nil nil 3,000 6) MV YANNIS GORGIAS ANAND C.COAL 24/09 26/09 30/09 nil 48,000 nil 10,719 ACEC C.COAL 24/09 26/09 30/09 nil TOCOM nil 26,290 7) MV CONDOR LIBERTY I.ORE 24/09 25/09 28/09 30,500 nil nil 11,943 nil I.ORE 24/09 25/09 28/09 TOCOM nil nil 6,400 8) MV GENCO LOIRE LIBERTY I.ORE 23/09 26/09 30/09 13,000 nil nil 13,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV EASTERN CORAL TMILL PIG IRON 5,250 nil nil 24/09 --- 2) MT ASIA ADVENTUR SPSPL PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 25/09 --- 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,300 nil nil 26/09 --- 4) MT JAG APARNA JMB HSD nil 16,000 nil 26/09 --- 5) MV ABDULLAH NK I. ORE(MAN) 44,100 nil nil 27/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CROWN PRINCESS NK I. ORE(MAN) 29,000 nil nil 29/09 2) MV SENORITA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 29/09 3) MV BULK AMERICAS NK I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 02/10 4) MT SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 50,190 nil 27/09 5) MT GREEN PARK JMB P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 6) MV RAINBOW FAIRY GPR FE.CR 9,060 nil nil 28/09 7) MT DIAMOND WARR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 278,116 nil 28/09 8) MV AMS PEGASUS II PMA C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/09 9) MV DOUBLE REJOICE GFS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/09 10) MV MAIRINI BOTHRA TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 28/09 11) MV OEL SINGAPORE SWS CNTR nil nil 6,000 28/09 12) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 28/09 13) MV TORENIA JMS I.ORE PELLET 54,500 nil nil 28/09 14) MV CHENNAI PERR JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 28/09 15) MV NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 28/09 16) MV MARE TRANSPO GFS S.COAL nil 55,149 nil 29/09 17) MT BUNGA KASTU JMB CRUDE OIL nil 256,634 nil 30/09 18) MV KOTA RAKAN SWS CONTAINER 4,600 nil nil 30/09 19) MV SUNLEAF GRACE PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 58,337 nil 30/09 20) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 15,000 nil 30/09 21) MV OWL BENLINE GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 30/09 22) MV OCEAN PRESIDE NK SULPHUR nil 37,500 nil 01/10 23) MV AS VARESIA CHOW I.ORE PELLET 50,000 nil nil 01/10 24) MV SETY ESSKAY S.COAL nil 34,500 nil 01/10 25) MV TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 01/10 26) MV CORONADO ISIPL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 02/10 27) MV REECON EMRE ACEC R.P.COKE nil 11,000 nil 02/10 28) MV PANNONIA G GAC ROCK PHOS. nil 51,631 nil 03/10 29) MT HEGREN NK SUL ACID nil 19,301 nil 03/10 30) MV SILVER DRAGON GAC UREA nil 59,871 nil 08/10 31) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,844 nil 09/10 32) MT DHT PHOENIX GAC CRUDE OIL nil 240,896 nil 10/10 33) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC P. ACID nil 15,001 nil 11/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL