Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep 27Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KILIAN S LIBERTY I.ORE 25/09 26/09 30/09 11,100 nil nil 44,242 2) MV MP PANAMAX 5 PPT TH.COAL 25/09 27/09 29/09 15,000 nil nil 57,442 3) MV SEA PEACE OSL PIG IRON 24/09 24/09 27/09 30,000 nil nil 1,500 4) MV JIN ZHOU OSL S.COAL 25/09 26/09 28/09 nil 10,000 nil 19,150 5) MV JAG RAHUL REPLY LM. ST. 24/09 24/09 27/09 27,000 nil nil 3,000 6) MV YANNIS GORGIAS ANAND C.COAL 24/09 26/09 30/09 nil 48,000 nil 10,719 ACEC C.COAL 24/09 26/09 30/09 nil TOCOM nil 26,290 7) MV CONDOR LIBERTY I.ORE 24/09 25/09 28/09 30,500 nil nil 11,943 nil I.ORE 24/09 25/09 28/09 TOCOM nil nil 6,400 8) MV GENCO LOIRE LIBERTY I.ORE 23/09 26/09 30/09 13,000 nil nil 13,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV EASTERN CORAL TMILL PIG IRON 5,250 nil nil 24/09 --- 2) MT ASIA ADVENTUR SPSPL PALM OIL nil 4,000 nil 25/09 --- 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,300 nil nil 26/09 --- 4) MT JAG APARNA JMB HSD nil 16,000 nil 26/09 --- 5) MV ABDULLAH NK I. ORE(MAN) 44,100 nil nil 27/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CROWN PRINCESS NK I. ORE(MAN) 29,000 nil nil 29/09 2) MV SENORITA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 29/09 3) MV BULK AMERICAS NK I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 02/10 4) MT SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 50,190 nil 27/09 5) MT GREEN PARK JMB P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 6) MV RAINBOW FAIRY GPR FE.CR 9,060 nil nil 28/09 7) MT DIAMOND WARR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 278,116 nil 28/09 8) MV AMS PEGASUS II PMA C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/09 9) MV DOUBLE REJOICE GFS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/09 10) MV MAIRINI BOTHRA TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 28/09 11) MV OEL SINGAPORE SWS CNTR nil nil 6,000 28/09 12) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 28/09 13) MV TORENIA JMS I.ORE PELLET 54,500 nil nil 28/09 14) MV CHENNAI PERR JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 28/09 15) MV NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 28/09 16) MV MARE TRANSPO GFS S.COAL nil 55,149 nil 29/09 17) MT BUNGA KASTU JMB CRUDE OIL nil 256,634 nil 30/09 18) MV KOTA RAKAN SWS CONTAINER 4,600 nil nil 30/09 19) MV SUNLEAF GRACE PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 58,337 nil 30/09 20) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 15,000 nil 30/09 21) MV OWL BENLINE GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 30/09 22) MV OCEAN PRESIDE NK SULPHUR nil 37,500 nil 01/10 23) MV AS VARESIA CHOW I.ORE PELLET 50,000 nil nil 01/10 24) MV SETY ESSKAY S.COAL nil 34,500 nil 01/10 25) MV TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 01/10 26) MV CORONADO ISIPL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 02/10 27) MV REECON EMRE ACEC R.P.COKE nil 11,000 nil 02/10 28) MV PANNONIA G GAC ROCK PHOS. nil 51,631 nil 03/10 29) MT HEGREN NK SUL ACID nil 19,301 nil 03/10 30) MV SILVER DRAGON GAC UREA nil 59,871 nil 08/10 31) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,844 nil 09/10 32) MT DHT PHOENIX GAC CRUDE OIL nil 240,896 nil 10/10 33) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC P. ACID nil 15,001 nil 11/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.