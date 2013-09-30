Sep 30Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT JAG APARNA IOCL H.S.D 26/09 28/09 30/09 nil 10,012 nil COMP
IOCL M.SPIRIT 26/09 28/09 30/09 nil 10,971 nil COMP
2) MV KILIAN S LIBERTY I.ORE 25/09 26/09 30/09 52,600 nil nil 2,742
3) MV TAMIL PERIYAR PPT TH.COAL 28/09 29/09 30/09 nil 38,400 nil 5,500
4) MV CHENNAI PER PPT TH.COAL 28/09 29/09 30/09 28,000 nil nil 9,000
5) MV RAINBOW FAIRY REPLY FE.CR 28/09 28/09 30/09 2,060 nil nil COMP
REPLY FE.CR 28/09 28/09 30/09 4,900 nil nil 2,100
6) MV AMS PEGASUS II MAHIMA C.COAL 28/09 28/09 02/10 nil 25,000 nil 24,400
7) MV DOUBLE REJOICE MAHIMA C.COAL 28/09 29/09 02/10 nil 17,500 nil 27,100
8) MV MARE TRANSP OSL S.COAL 29/09 30/09 03/10 nil 2,000 nil 53,149
9) MT DIAMOND WARRIORIOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 28/09 29/09 01/10 150,000 nil nil 128,209
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV ABDULLAH NK I. ORE(MAN) 44,100 nil nil 27/09 ---
2) MV NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 28/09 ---
3) MV KOTA RAKAN SWS CNTR nil nil 4,600 29/09 ---
4) MV TORENIA JMS I.ORE 54,230 nil nil 29/09 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
2) MV EAGLE STRAIT KASHVI I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 02/10
3) MV BULK AMERICAS BAGA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 03/10
4) MV SENORITA KAI I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 05/10
5) MT BUNGA KASTU IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL nil 256,634 nil 30/09
6) MV SUNLEAF GRACE IFFCO ROCK PHOS. nil 58,337 nil 30/09
7) MV MAIRINI KPCL TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 30/09
8) MV OWL ACC/AMBUJA GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 30/09
9) MV OCEAN PRESI PPL SULPHUR nil 37,500 nil 01/10
10) MV SETY C.E.S.C S.COAL nil 34,500 nil 01/10
11) MT PRUDENT BPCL HSD nil 15,000 nil 01/10
12) MV TAN BINH 24 IMFA A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 01/10
13) MV AEGIS FORTUNE NTECL/KCT TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/10
14) MV JAG RISHI APGEN A/C CL TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/10
15) MV REECON EMRE GCL R.P.COKE nil 11,000 nil 02/10
16) MV GOOD TRADE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 03/10
17) MV PANNONIA G PPL ROCK PHOS. nil 51,631 nil 03/10
18) MV CORONADO SAIL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 03/10
19) MT HEGREN IFFCO SUL ACID nil 19,301 nil 03/10
20) MV AS VARESIA BRPL I.ORE PELLET 50,000 nil nil 04/10
21) MV MARE TRANS GCMPL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 04/10
22) MV VALIANT STAR IFFCO ROCK PHOS. nil 47,000 nil 07/10
23) MT CLIPPER MARS IFFCO AMMONIA nil 39,844 nil 09/10
24) MV SILVER DRAGON INDO GULF UREA nil 59,871 nil 09/10
25) MT DHT PHOENIX IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL nil 240,896 nil 10/10
26) MV JUPITER IFFCO ROCK PHOS. nil 64,164 nil 10/10
27) MT GENNARO IEVOLI PPL P. ACID nil 15,001 nil 11/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL