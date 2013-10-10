Oct 10- Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. SWARNA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 09/10 11/10 13/10 41,000 nil nil 7,600 2) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 09/10 11/10 11/10 nil 56,400 nil 12,500 3) MV. OWL PPT TH.COAL 09/10 11/10 13/10 nil 22,300 nil 34,050 4) MV. UNIVERSAL REPLY PYROXENITE 11/10 10/10 13/10 7,700 nil nil 6,000 5) MV. OLYMPUS BOXCO i.ORE 09/10 11/10 11/10 45,000 nil nil 9,883 6) MV. XIN MAHIMA C.COAL 11/10 10/10 13/10 nil 34,000 nil 13,145 7) MV. BARANEE LIBERTY i.ORE 11/10 10/10 13/10 36,400 nil nil 18,850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ABDULLAH SSS I. ORE(MAN) 44,100 nil nil ----- 27/09 2) MV VALIANT STAR GAC ROCK PHOS. nil 47,000 nil ----- 09/10 3) MV IOLI SSS S.COAL nil 75,488 nil ----- 09/01 4) MV SILVER DRAGON SSPL UREA nil 59,871 nil ----- 09/01 5) MV SENORITA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil ----- 10/01 6) MV OCEAN HAWK SSS SULPHUR nil 34,844 nil ----- 10/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE OIL nil 53,500 nil 10/10 2) MV CONCORDIA ESSKAY TH.COAL 72,000 nil nil 10/10 3) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 10/10 4) MT DHT PHOENIX GAC CRUDE OIL nil 240,896 nil 10/10 5) MV SANVI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 10/10 6) MV CHENNAI LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 10/11 7) MT DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 50,000 nil 10/11 8) MV JUPITER JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 64,164 nil 10/11 9) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 10/11 10) MV BETEIGEUZE SYSPL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 10/11 11) MV BYRON GFS S.COAL nil 49,400 nil 10/12 12) MV TINA IV SSA C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 10/12 13) MV NORD YILAN MSSL M. COKE nil 19,591 nil 13/10 14) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC P. ACID nil 15,001 nil 14/10 15) MV ANNITA TMILL C.COAL nil 26,000 nil 14/10 16) MV FERTILITY 9 ESPL LAM COKE nil 16,500 nil 15/10 17) MT GAS LINE SSS AMMONIA nil 9,500 nil 16/10 18) MV CARINA MSSL C.COAL nil 60,413 nil 16/10 19) MV VISHVA ANAND CHOW C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 16/10 20) MV SRI PREM POORVAGFS S.COAL nil 67,000 nil 18/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL