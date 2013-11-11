Nov 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 45 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. SENORITA ACEC I Ore 10/11 22/11 13/11 26,000 nil nil 29,117 2) MV. KIRAN MAHIMA C Coal 07/11 09/11 12/11 nil 28,500 nil 23,000 3) MV Sanko IFFCO Sulpher 26/10 08/11 10/11 nil 12,000 nil 16,335 4) MV. ASIA REPLY LM. ST. 08/11 08/11 12/11 nil 10,200 nil 40,362 5) MT. DHT TARGET IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 07/11 07/11 09/11 nil110,000 nil 13,935 6) MV. GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 09/11 10/11 12/11 40,900 nil nil 29,400 7) MV. MANDARIN PPT TH.COAL 10/11 10/11 11/11 40,000 nil nil 6,200 8) MV. JEWEL OSL C. Coal 08/11 09/11 13/11 nil 22,000 nil 29,201 9) MV. BALTIC Liberty I Ore 10/11 10/11 12/11 19,500 nil nil 16,000 10) MV. CEDAR 6 rEPLY LM. ST. 10/11 11/11 15/11 nil 500 nil 47,500 11) MV. MARINE ARDENT I ORE 08/11 09/11 11/11 nil 30,000 nil 15,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. ABDULLAH NK I. ORE(MAN) nil 44,100 nil 27/10 --- 2) MV. TUHINA ADM A. COAL nil 8,000 nil 30/10 --- 3) MV. SFL KATE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 52,450 nil nil 07/11 --- 4) MV. GALAPAGOS BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 60,000 nil 10/11 --- 5) MT. SWARNA KALASH JMB HSD 6,224 nil nil 10/11 --- 6) MV. FRIEDA SELMER CHOW I.ORE PELLET nil 50,000 nil 11/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. ASIA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 55,000 nil 13/11 2) MV. EGRET BULKER NK I. ORE(MAN) nil 42,700 nil 13/11 3) MV. SHI ZI SHAN MSSL I. ORE(MAN) nil 35,000 nil 14/11 4) MT. GOLDEN UNITY NK SUL ACID 11,999 nil nil 12/11 5) MT. PRUDENT ASL HSD 10,000 nil nil 12/11 6) MV. GLOBAL BRAVE NK LM. ST. 24,000 nil nil 12/11 7) MV. MH ADVENTURE MSSL CR.CON nil 5,500 nil 12/11 8) MV. CHENNA JMB TH.COAL nil 38,000 nil 12/11 9) MV. NAVIOS GAC S.COAL 50,900 nil nil 12/11 10) MV. GRM PRINCESS BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 12/11 11) MV. TRANSCE SSS A. COAL 14,300 nil nil 13/11 12) MV. JEWEL OF KURE BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 13/11 13) MV. UNITY SWS CONTAINER nil 3,500 nil 13/11 14) MV. IOANNIS THEO INFINITY LAM COKE 10,000 nil nil 13/11 15) MV. MP PANAMAX 5 ESSKAY TH.COAL nil 72,000 nil 13/11 16) MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA 9,500 nil nil 15/11 17) MV. HTC ALFA CHOW C.COAL 20,000 nil nil 15/11 18) MV. YIN NENG GFS S.COAL 51,800 nil nil 15/11 19) MT. ARENZA XXVII ASL CRUDE OIL 270,787 nil nil 15/11 20) MV. BELLEMAR ISIPL C.COAL 40,000 nil nil 15/11 21) MV. MARIETTA ISIPL MOP 32,816 nil nil 16/11 22) MT. DALIAN ASL CRUDE OIL 257,965 nil nil 16/11 23) MV. APJ KAIS GPR S.COAL 55,000 nil nil 16/11 24) MV. AEOLIAN VISIONJMS C.COAL 63,088 nil nil 16/11 25) MV. MYRSINI ISIPL C.COAL 40,000 nil nil 17/11 26) MT. BATTERSEA PARKJMB P. ACID 10,190 nil nil 18/11 27) MV. CIELO DI CHOW I.ORE PELLET nil 35,000 nil 18/11 28) MV. FORTUNE IRIS JMB ROCK PHOS. 65,473 nil nil 22/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL