Nov 13Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SENORITA ACEC I.ORE 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 37,000 nil 18,117 2) MV GEM PPT TH.COAL 11/11 13/11 14/11 63,400 nil nil 6,900 3) MV GALAPAGOS PPT TH.COAL 11/11 14/11 21/11 nil 14,500 nil 50,900 4) MV TUHINA OSL A. COAL 11/11 14/11 21/11 6,300 nil nil 1,700 5) MV KIRAN MAHIMA C.COAL 08/11 09/11 13/11 38,000 nil nil 12,100 6) MV JEWEL OSL C.COAL 08/11 09/11 13/11 nil 36,000 nil 15,201 7) MV ASIA REPLY LM. ST. 08/11 08/11 13/11 nil 38,200 nil 12,362 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ABDULLAH SSS I. ORE 44,100 nil nil ----- 07/11 2) MV SFL KATE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,450 nil ----- 08/11 3) MV MARINE STARS CHOW I.ORE 7,600 nil nil ----- 11/11 4) MV FRIEDA SELMER CHOW I.ORE 50,000 nil nil ----- 12/11 5) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 10,000 nil ----- 12/11 6) MT GOLDEN UNITY SSS SUL ACID nil 11,999 nil ----- 12/11 7) MV GLOBAL BRAVE TMILL LM. ST. nil 24,000 nil ----- 12/11 8) MV MH ADVENTURE MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil ----- 12/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ASIA BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil 13/11 2) MV EGRET BULKER SSS I. ORE 42,700 nil nil 14/11 3) MV SHAN BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil 14/11 4) MV SHI ZI SHAN BOTHRA I. ORE 35,000 nil nil 14/11 5) MV GRM PRINCESS BOTHRA TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 12/11 6) MV NAVIOS HERAKLESTMILL S.COAL nil 50,900 nil 12/11 7) MV CHENNAI LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 12/11 8) MV UNITY SWS CONTAINER 3,500 nil nil 12/11 9) MV IOANNIS THEO INFINITY LAM COKE nil 10,000 nil 13/11 10) MV TRAN ESPL A. COAL nil 14,300 nil 13/11 11) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 13/11 12) MT JAG AANCHAL ASL HSD nil 15,000 nil 13/11 13) MV JEWEL OF KURE BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 13/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL