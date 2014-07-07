Jul 07Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. SANMAR IOCL MP-M.SPIRIT 30/06 06/07 07/07 nil 12,000 nil 13,600 2) MV. DAHIATUL OSL S.COIL 27/06 29/06 07/07 nil 6,400 nil COMP 3) MV. AZURIT PPT TH.COAL 03/07 05/07 06/07 45,250 nil nil COMP 4) MV. CHENNAI PPT TH.COAL 05/07 06/07 07/07 45,000 nil nil 4,100 5) MV. SOPHIA Z PPT TH.COAL 06/07 07/07 08/07 31,000 nil nil 23,835 6) MV. JIN XIU REPLY I.ORE 28/06 03/07 07/07 46,000 nil nil 4,000 7) MV. IOLCOS OSL C.COAL 03/07 06/07 10/07 nil 16,000 nil 44,512 8) MV. CALHOUN OSL C.COAL 28/06 05/07 11/07 nil 24,000 nil49,500 9) MV. MARIELENA OSL S.COAL 29/06 02/06 09/07 nil 51,000 nil24,850 10) MV. SOPHIA PPL ROCK PHOS 24/06 24/06 06/07 nil 36,627 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JI XIAN MSSL CRUDE OIL nil 139,877 nil 01/07 --- 2) MT CAPE BRINDISI GPR C.COAL nil 65,994 nil 04/07 --- 3) MV ALPHA HAPPINESSJYOTHI C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 05/07 --- 4) MV PRABHU GPR C.COAL nil 72,244 nil 05/07 --- 5) MV GOLDEN HUAREN GAC SULPHUR nil 13,200 nil 05/07 --- 6) MV HONGLI 8 NK C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 05/07 --- 7) MV SIDARI TMILL CRUDE OIL nil 258,601 nil 06/07 --- 8) MT MARINA M JMB PIG IRON nil 42,000 nil 06/07 --- 9) MV PANGEA CHOW CR.CON 10,000 nil nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. JAG AARATI TMILL I. ORE(MAN) nil 45,000 nil 07/07 2) MV. DOUBLE PRIDE INFINITY C.COAL nil 90,901 nil 07/07 3) MV. WREN BOTHRA S.COAL nil 51,350 nil 07/07 4) MV. AMETRIN ADM A. COAL nil 19,300 nil 07/07 5) MT. JAG PUSHPA JMB HSD nil 10,000 nil 07/07 6) MV. GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 07/07 7) MV. ZEALAND AMSTE BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/07 8) MT. NEW TRUST ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,045 nil 08/07 9) MV. PRABHU GOPAL SSS TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 08/07 10) MT. BUNGA LILAC NK SUL ACID nil 19,891 nil 08/07 11) MV. JAWOR TMILL C.COAL nil 44,000 nil 08/07 12) MV. OCEAN LOVE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 53,200 nil 09/07 13) MT. HYUNDAI SUN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 259,433 nil 09/07 14) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 09/07 15) MV. MP PANAMAX 6 TMILL LM. ST. nil 59,111 nil 10/07 16) MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 14,500 nil 11/07 17) MV. TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 11/07 18) MV. ANEMOS MSSL DOLOMITE/LM. nil 51,150 nil 12/07 19) MV. ROCHESTER CA ISIPL MOP nil 33,000 nil 13/07 20) MV. SUN VIL II GAC MN. ORE nil 21,600 nil 13/07 21) MV. MP PANAMAX 5 GAC TH.COAL 71,000 nil nil 14/07

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL