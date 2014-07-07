Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Jul 07Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. SANMAR IOCL MP-M.SPIRIT 30/06 06/07 07/07 nil 12,000 nil 13,600 2) MV. DAHIATUL OSL S.COIL 27/06 29/06 07/07 nil 6,400 nil COMP 3) MV. AZURIT PPT TH.COAL 03/07 05/07 06/07 45,250 nil nil COMP 4) MV. CHENNAI PPT TH.COAL 05/07 06/07 07/07 45,000 nil nil 4,100 5) MV. SOPHIA Z PPT TH.COAL 06/07 07/07 08/07 31,000 nil nil 23,835 6) MV. JIN XIU REPLY I.ORE 28/06 03/07 07/07 46,000 nil nil 4,000 7) MV. IOLCOS OSL C.COAL 03/07 06/07 10/07 nil 16,000 nil 44,512 8) MV. CALHOUN OSL C.COAL 28/06 05/07 11/07 nil 24,000 nil49,500 9) MV. MARIELENA OSL S.COAL 29/06 02/06 09/07 nil 51,000 nil24,850 10) MV. SOPHIA PPL ROCK PHOS 24/06 24/06 06/07 nil 36,627 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JI XIAN MSSL CRUDE OIL nil 139,877 nil 01/07 --- 2) MT CAPE BRINDISI GPR C.COAL nil 65,994 nil 04/07 --- 3) MV ALPHA HAPPINESSJYOTHI C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 05/07 --- 4) MV PRABHU GPR C.COAL nil 72,244 nil 05/07 --- 5) MV GOLDEN HUAREN GAC SULPHUR nil 13,200 nil 05/07 --- 6) MV HONGLI 8 NK C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 05/07 --- 7) MV SIDARI TMILL CRUDE OIL nil 258,601 nil 06/07 --- 8) MT MARINA M JMB PIG IRON nil 42,000 nil 06/07 --- 9) MV PANGEA CHOW CR.CON 10,000 nil nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. JAG AARATI TMILL I. ORE(MAN) nil 45,000 nil 07/07 2) MV. DOUBLE PRIDE INFINITY C.COAL nil 90,901 nil 07/07 3) MV. WREN BOTHRA S.COAL nil 51,350 nil 07/07 4) MV. AMETRIN ADM A. COAL nil 19,300 nil 07/07 5) MT. JAG PUSHPA JMB HSD nil 10,000 nil 07/07 6) MV. GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 07/07 7) MV. ZEALAND AMSTE BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/07 8) MT. NEW TRUST ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 137,045 nil 08/07 9) MV. PRABHU GOPAL SSS TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 08/07 10) MT. BUNGA LILAC NK SUL ACID nil 19,891 nil 08/07 11) MV. JAWOR TMILL C.COAL nil 44,000 nil 08/07 12) MV. OCEAN LOVE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 53,200 nil 09/07 13) MT. HYUNDAI SUN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 259,433 nil 09/07 14) MV. CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 09/07 15) MV. MP PANAMAX 6 TMILL LM. ST. nil 59,111 nil 10/07 16) MT. GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 14,500 nil 11/07 17) MV. TAN BINH 24 OSL A. COAL nil 6,600 nil 11/07 18) MV. ANEMOS MSSL DOLOMITE/LM. nil 51,150 nil 12/07 19) MV. ROCHESTER CA ISIPL MOP nil 33,000 nil 13/07 20) MV. SUN VIL II GAC MN. ORE nil 21,600 nil 13/07 21) MV. MP PANAMAX 5 GAC TH.COAL 71,000 nil nil 14/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
