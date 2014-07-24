Jul 24Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. HARSHA P IOCL H.S.D 22/07 23/07 23/07 1,000 nil nil 11,000 2) MV. V GANNET ACEC A. COAL 21/07 22/07 25/07 nil 4,400 nil 1,100 3) MV. CHENNAI PPT TH.COAL 20/07 22/07 24/07 34,500 nil nil 14,600 4) MV. WREN ACEC S.COAL 07/07 07/07 11/07 nil 14,000 nil 37,350 5) MV. SPAR PPL SULPHUR 02/07 03/07 09/07 nil 13,800 nil 17,916 6) MV. OCEAN LOVE IFFCO SUL ACID 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil TOCOM nil 53,200 7) MV. VISHVA IFFCO ROCK PHOS 17/07 18/07 23/07 nil 57,400 nil 8,320 8) MV. MIKA REPLY LM. ST 18/07 19/07 24/07 nil 41,000 nil 10,390 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. HYUNDAI SUN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 259,433 nil 09/07 --- 2) MV. APOLLO SSS S.COAL nil 47,237 nil 11/07 --- 3) MV. GEORGIA T SLL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 14/07 --- 4) MV. EVA ESPL C.COAL nil 64,081 nil 14/07 --- 5) MV. SSI DIGNITY SSS S.COAL nil 78,315 nil 15/07 --- 6) MV. V SANDERLING BENLINE A. COAL nil 20,263 nil 16/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DORIC SPIRIT GFS H COAL nil 20,000 nil 24/07 2) MT. GAS COLUMBIA GAC AMMONIA nil 11,000 nil 24/07 3) MV. APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 24/07 4) MV. VISHVA NIDHI JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 51,800 nil 24/07 5) MV. ZEALAND ISIPL S.COAL nil 32,400 nil 24/07 6) MT. FPMC 20 ASL HSD nil 25,000 nil 24/07 7) MV. MIKA MANX BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 25/07 8) MV. NAVDHENU SUN GPR DOLOMITE/LM nil 47,345 nil 25/07 9) MV. HUI PING NK LAM COKE nil 10,000 nil 26/07 10) MV. KLIMA JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 52,946 nil 26/07 11) MV. VISHVA VINAY JMB C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 27/07 12) MV. KM HAKATA ESPL H COAL nil 55,000 nil 27/07 13) MT. ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 11,495 nil 27/07 14) MV. SEA ATHENA BOTHRA S.COAL nil 55,324 nil 28/07 15) MV. OCEAN PROLOGUESWS CONTAINER nil 4,000 nil 28/07 16) MV. JIN ZHU HAI ISIPL C.COAL nil 73,492 nil 29/07 17) MT. CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,600 nil 29/07 18) MV. STALO ISIPL C.COAL nil 83,766 nil 31/07 19) MV. SFL KATE NK LM. ST. nil 18,000 nil 01/08 20) MV. JAG ADITI BENLINE S.COAL nil 51,922 nil 03/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL