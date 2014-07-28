Jul 28Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MAIRINI REPLY LM. ST 11/07 22/07 30/07 nil 39,000 nil 12,000 2) MV. GEM PPT TH.COAL 25/07 27/07 29/07 nil 27,100 nil 43,200 3) MV. DOUBLE REPLY C.COAL 07/07 18/07 30/07 nil 68,500 nil 22,401 4) MV. WREN ACEC S.COAL 07/07 07/07 11/07 nil 14,000 nil 37,350 5) MV. SPAR PPL SULPHUR 02/07 03/07 09/07 nil 13,800 nil 17,916 6) MV. OCEAN LOVE IFFCO SUL ACID 08/07 08/07 10/07 nil TOCOM nil 53,200 7) MV. VISHVA IFFCO ROCK PHOS 17/07 18/07 23/07 nil 57,400 nil 8,320 8) MV. MIKA REPLY LM. ST 18/07 19/07 24/07 nil 41,000 nil 10,390 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. HYUNDAI SUN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 259,433 nil 09/07 --- 2) MV. APOLLO SSS S.COAL nil 47,237 nil 11/07 --- 3) MV. GEORGIA T SLL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 14/07 --- 4) MV. EVA ESPL C.COAL nil 64,081 nil 14/07 --- 5) MV. SSI DIGNITY SSS S.COAL nil 78,315 nil 15/07 --- 6) MV. V SANDERLING BENLINE A. COAL nil 20,263 nil 16/07 --- 7) MV. WOOLLOO BOTHRA C.COAL nil 60,506 nil 24/07 --- 8) MV. MYNIKA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 81,918 nil 24/07 --- 9) MV. VISHVA JMB ROCK PHOS nil 32,400 nil 27/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DORIC SPIRIT GFS nil nil 20,000 nil 24/07 2) MT. GAS COLUMBIA GAC nil nil 11,000 nil 24/07 3) MV. APJ SURYAVIR GPR nil 70,000 nil nil 24/07 4) MV. VISHVA NIDHI JMB nil nil 51,800 nil 24/07 5) MV. ZEALAND ISIPL nil nil 32,400 nil 24/07 6) MT. FPMC 20 ASL nil nil 25,000 nil 24/07 7) MV. MIKA MANX BOTHRA nil 55,000 nil nil 25/07 8) MV. NAVDHENU SUN GPR nil nil 47,345 nil 25/07 9) MV. HUI PING NK nil nil 10,000 nil 26/07 10) MV. KLIMA JMB nil nil 52,946 nil 26/07 11) MV. VISHVA VINAY JMB nil nil 40,000 nil 27/07 12) MV. KM HAKATA ESPL nil nil 55,000 nil 27/07 13) MT. ARGENT COSMOS JMB nil nil 11,495 nil 27/07 14) MV. SEA ATHENA BOTHRA nil nil 55,324 nil 28/07 15) MV. OCEAN PROLOGUESWS nil nil 4,000 nil 28/07 16) MV. JIN ZHU HAI ISIPL nil nil 73,492 nil 29/07 17) MT. CLIPPER MARS GAC nil nil 39,600 nil 29/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL