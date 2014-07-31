Jul 31Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. ZEALAND ACEC S.COAL 24/07 30/07 04/08 nil 3,000 nil 29,000 2) MV. KAYU ACEC S.COAL 19/07 29/07 01/08 nil 23,000 nil 15,892 3) MV. ATENI ACEC C.COAL 22/07 31/07 05/08 nil 1,500 nil 31,000 4) MV. NAVDHENU OSL LM. ST 27/07 27/07 01/08 nil 22,500 nil 6,835 5) MV. KLIMA PPL ROCK PHOS 27/07 27/07 03/08 nil 40,000 nil 12,946 6) MV. JAG RISHI REPLY PYROXENITE 22/07 28/07 31/07 nil 31,000 nil 2,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT. HYUNDAI SUN ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 259,433 nil 09/07 --- 2) MV. APOLLO SSS S.COAL nil 47,237 nil 11/07 --- 3) MV. GEORGIA T SLL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 14/07 --- 4) MV. EVA ESPL C.COAL nil 64,081 nil 14/07 --- 5) MV. SSI DIGNITY SSS S.COAL nil 78,315 nil 15/07 --- 6) MV. V SANDERLING BENLINE A. COAL nil 20,263 nil 16/07 --- 7) MV. WOOLLOO BOTHRA C.COAL nil 60,506 nil 24/07 --- 8) MV. MYNIKA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 81,918 nil 24/07 --- 9) MV. VISHVA JMB ROCK PHOS nil 32,400 nil 27/07 --- 10) MV. VISHVA JMB C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 28/07 --- 11) MV. GEM OF PARADIPJMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 28/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DORIC SPIRIT GFS nil nil 20,000 nil 24/07 2) MT. GAS COLUMBIA GAC nil nil 11,000 nil 24/07 3) MV. APJ SURYAVIR GPR nil 70,000 nil nil 24/07 4) MV. VISHVA NIDHI JMB nil nil 51,800 nil 24/07 5) MV. ZEALAND ISIPL nil nil 32,400 nil 24/07 6) MT. FPMC 20 ASL nil nil 25,000 nil 24/07 7) MV. MIKA MANX BOTHRA nil 55,000 nil nil 25/07 8) MV. NAVDHENU SUN GPR nil nil 47,345 nil 25/07 9) MV. HUI PING NK nil nil 10,000 nil 26/07 10) MV. KLIMA JMB nil nil 52,946 nil 26/07 11) MV. VISHVA VINAY JMB nil nil 40,000 nil 27/07 12) MV. KM HAKATA ESPL nil nil 55,000 nil 27/07 13) MT. ARGENT COSMOS JMB nil nil 11,495 nil 27/07 14) MV. SEA ATHENA BOTHRA nil nil 55,324 nil 28/07 15) MV. OCEAN PROLOGUESWS nil nil 4,000 nil 28/07 16) MV. JIN ZHU HAI ISIPL nil nil 73,492 nil 29/07 17) MT. CLIPPER MARS GAC nil nil 39,600 nil 29/07 18) MV. STALO ISIPL nil nil 83,766 nil 31/07 19) MV. SFL KATE NK nil nil 18,000 nil 01/08 20) MV. JAG ADITI BENLINE nil nil 51,922 nil 03/08 21) MV. MARIA ESPL nil nil 53,300 nil 05/08 22) MV. FATHER NK nil nil 55,000 nil 07/08 23) MV. MBA CHOW nil nil 79,800 nil 07/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL