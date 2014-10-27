Oct 27Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 12 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. APJ MAHADEVA PPT TH.COAL 22/10 26/10 28/10 nil 24,200 nil 44,200 2) MV. VISHVA PPT TH.COAL 22/10 24/10 27/10 44,200 nil nil 11,500 3) MV. PRABHU REPLY C.COAL 13/09 24/10 28/10 36,000 nil nil 11,000 4) MV. BEATRICE REPLY S.COAL 09/10 24/10 30/10 nil 23,000 nil 31,250 5) MV. SOLDOY OSL S.COAL 18/09 23/10 28/10 27,000 nil nil 5,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. ATLANTIC BENLINE C.COAL nil 50,000 15/09 --- 2) MV. KAYU EBONI SSS S.COAL nil 72,162 15/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DORIC SPIRIT GAC S.COAL nil 29,502 nil 28/10 2) MT. FAIRWAY ASL C.OIL nil 119,674 nil 28/10 3) MV. ROADRUNNER BOTHRA GYPSUM nil 56,000 nil 28/10 4) MV. CHARIKLIA GAC TH.COAL 75,000 nil nil 30/10 5) MV. KAYU RAMIN GAC TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 29/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL