Oct 29Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV. SAGAR RATAN REPLY LM. ST. 25/10 27/10 02/11 nil 12,200 nil43,057
2) MV. GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 24/10 27/10 29/10 68,800 nil nil 1,629
3) MV. BEATRICE REPLY S.COAL 22/10 24/10 30/10 42,000 nil nil 12,250
4) MV. LARA OSL GYPSUM 17/10 27/10 01/11 nil 21,000 nil 20,850
5) MV. EMMANUEL C REPLY C.COAL 22/10 26/10 29/10 26,500 nil nil 3,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV. LIBERTY OSL S.COAL nil 53,600 nil 02/10 ---
2) MV. BK ALICE TMILL C.COAL nil 49,000 nil 10/10 ---
3) MV. CAPTAIN SSS S.COAL nil 42,000 nil 11/10 ---
4) MV. CRYSTAL STAR SSS C.COAL nil 50,186 nil 12/10 ---
5) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS N C.COAL nil 62,343 nil 13/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT. GAS CAT SSS AMMONIA nil 12,002 nil 29/10
2) MV. CHARIKLIA GAC TH.COAL 75,000 nil nil 30/10
3) MV. DRAKE GAC S.COAL nil 74,400 nil 30/10
4) MV. V AVOCET SSS I.ORE 50,000 nil nil 30/10
5) MV. THOR ACHIEVER INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 53,050 nil 30/10
6) MV. APJ KAIS LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 31/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL