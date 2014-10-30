ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
Oct 30Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. SAGAR RATAN REPLY LM. ST. 25/10 27/10 03/11 nil 18,200 nil37,057 2) MV. JAG RAHUL PPT TH.COAL 25/10 29/10 30/10 33,000 nil nil 17,800 3) MV. BEATRICE REPLY S.COAL 22/10 24/10 30/10 52,000 nil nil 2,250 4) MV. ATLANTIC OSL S.COAL 15/10 27/10 31/10 nil 34,000 nil 8,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. LIBERTY OSL S.COAL nil 53,600 nil 02/10 --- 3) MV. MARIA THEO TMILL C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 08/10 --- 3) MV. CAPTAIN SSS S.COAL nil 42,000 nil 11/10 --- 4) MV. CRYSTAL STAR SSS C.COAL nil 50,186 nil 12/10 --- 5) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS N C.COAL nil 62,343 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. THOR INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 53,050 nil 30/10 2) MV. V AVOCET SSS I.ORE 50,000 nil nil 31/10 3) MV. TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 31/10 4) MV. APJ KAIS LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 31/10 5) MT. BUNGA JMB C.OIL nil 252,918 nil 01/11 6) MV. JAG RANI OSL TH.COAL 57,000 nil nil 04/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.