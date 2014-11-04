Nov 04Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. SAGAR RATAN REPLY LM. ST. 25/10 27/10 05/11 nil 50,200 nil 5,057 2) MV. MARY LAKI REPLY LM. ST. 29/10 03/11 05/11 6,000 nil nil 20,000 3) MV. KM HONGKONG OSL S.COAL 26/10 01/11 05/11 37,000 nil nil 20,980 4) MV. DRAKE OSL S.COAL 30/10 03/11 09/11 nil 16,000 nil 58,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MARIA THEO TMILL C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 08/10 --- 2) MV. CAPTAIN SSS S.COAL nil 42,000 nil 11/10 --- 3) MV. CRYSTAL STAR TMILL C.COAL nil 50,186 nil 12/10 --- 4) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS N C.COAL nil 62,343 nil 13/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. KARAVADOS ADM M. COKE nil 35,326 nil 04/11 2) MT. OAKTREE ASL IMP-M.SPI nil 3,500 nil 04/11 3) MV. VICTORIA INFINITY M. COKE nil 20,021 nil 04/11 4) MV. OCEAN JMS LM. ST. nil 52,230 nil 05/11 5) MV. VISHVA PRERNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 05/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL