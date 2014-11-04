Nov 04Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 13
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV. SAGAR RATAN REPLY LM. ST. 25/10 27/10 05/11 nil 50,200 nil 5,057
2) MV. MARY LAKI REPLY LM. ST. 29/10 03/11 05/11 6,000 nil nil 20,000
3) MV. KM HONGKONG OSL S.COAL 26/10 01/11 05/11 37,000 nil nil 20,980
4) MV. DRAKE OSL S.COAL 30/10 03/11 09/11 nil 16,000 nil 58,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV. MARIA THEO TMILL C.COAL nil 41,000 nil 08/10 ---
2) MV. CAPTAIN SSS S.COAL nil 42,000 nil 11/10 ---
3) MV. CRYSTAL STAR TMILL C.COAL nil 50,186 nil 12/10 ---
4) MV. MP PANAMAX JMS N C.COAL nil 62,343 nil 13/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV. KARAVADOS ADM M. COKE nil 35,326 nil 04/11
2) MT. OAKTREE ASL IMP-M.SPI nil 3,500 nil 04/11
3) MV. VICTORIA INFINITY M. COKE nil 20,021 nil 04/11
4) MV. OCEAN JMS LM. ST. nil 52,230 nil 05/11
5) MV. VISHVA PRERNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 05/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL