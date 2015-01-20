BRIEF-Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
Jan 20Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 31 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 67 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. TONG REPLY I.ORE 12/01 12/01 19/01 nil 9,000 nil 28,673 2) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 30,294 nil COMP 3) MV. TAMIL PPT TH.COAL 15/01 15/01 19/01 nil 18,555 nil COMP 4) MV. FALC PPT TH.COAL 15/01 15/01 20/01 nil 5,000 nil21,000 5) MV. ZHE REPLY I.ORE 12/01 12/01 17/01 nil 13,000 nil 12,190 6) MV. WISE REPLY C.COAL 30/12 30/12 18/01 nil 10,000 nil 13,522 7) MV. LITTLE ACEC C.COAL 29/12 29/12 15/01 nil 14,000 nil 7,206 8) MV. GRM OSL S.COAL 31/12 31/12 18/01 nil 10,000 nil 30,000 9) MV. MAJ REPLY C.COAL 29/12 29/12 15/01 nil 10,500 nil 3,000 10) MV. AP ACEC S.COAL 07/01 07/01 18/01 nil 12,000 nil 14,215 11) MV. TRANS PPL ROCK 14/01 14/01 15/01 nil 5,057 nil DCOMP 13) MV. SKUA OSL I.ORE 04/01 04/01 17/01 nil 19,000 nil 9,096 14) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MA ESPL I.ORE nil 52,023 nil 27/01 --- 2) MV. LIBE GPR C.COAL nil 60,710 nil 31/01 --- 3) MV. ANT TMILL C.COAL nil 47,000 nil 01/01 --- 4) MV. OMIR SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 03/01 --- 5) MV. KIRAN BENLINE S.COAL nil 75,900 nil 04/01 --- 6) MT. OLYM ASL CRUDE OIL nil 247,838 nil 06/01 --- 7) MV. UNITE ESPL S.COAL nil 52,700 nil 08/01 --- 8) MV. SUNNY GAC H COAL nil 40,000 nil 10/01 --- 9) MV. BLAC GAC I.ORE nil 23,358 nil 10/01 --- 10) MV. VEGA ISIPL DOLOMI nil 50,571 nil 11/01 --- 11) MV. IKAN PMA S.COAL nil 54,000 nil 12/01 --- 12) MV. N BO GAC I.ORE nil 20,000 nil 13/01 --- 13) MV. JS M INFINITY I.ORE nil 57,800 nil 14/01 --- 14) MV. PA MSSL S.COAL nil 50,000 nil 14/01 --- 15) MV. THEMIS WILHELMS I.ORE nil 46,763 nil 15/01 --- 16) MV. DENSLE GPR S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/01 --- 17) MV. GUOTO BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 15/01 --- 18) MV. SKYH GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 19) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 20) MV. IM ESPL C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/01 --- 21) MV. DIAMO NK S.COAL nil 52,921 nil 18/01 --- 22) MV. EASTE SIMASHIPP S.COAL 22,000 nil nil 18/01 --- 23) MV. EVANG BENLINE S.COAL nil 73,100 nil 18/01 --- 24) MV. SRI P LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 25) MV. ELGI SLL TH.COAL 54,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 26) MT. AL B ASL AMMONIA nil 12,200 nil 19/01 --- 27) MV. CORE CHOW PIG IRON 27,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 28) MV. YASA ACEC GYPSUM nil 53,585 nil 20/01 --- 29) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- 30) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- 31) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DARYA NK SULPHUR nil 11,575 nil 20-01 2) MT. JAG JMB HSD/IMP-M nil 12,000 nil 20-01 3) MT. BIRDIE JMB CRUDE OIL nil 260,421 nil 20-01 4) MV. AETOLI SLL LM. ST. nil 52,200 nil 20-01 5) MV. SHER- GAC TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 20-01 6) MV. UNITE GAC S.COAL nil 77,000 nil 20-01 7) MV. GEM JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 20-01 8) MV. AP ST BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 9) MV. GUO TO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 10) MV. NORT CHOW C.COAL nil 62,000 nil 21-01 11) MT. STR GAC F.O nil 20,000 nil 21-01 12) MV. OCEAN NAVSHIP S.COAL nil 64,379 nil 21-01 13) MV. VISH JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 14) MV. GEM O ESPL M. COKE nil 12,518 nil 21-01 15) MV. NAVI GAC S.COAL nil 69,586 nil 22-01 16) MT. KRITI ACEC CRUDE OIL nil 121,685 nil 22-01 17) MT. CHE ASL SUL ACID nil 24,588 nil 22-01 18) MV. ARI NK S.COAL nil 53,717 nil 22-01 19) MT. CLIPPER GAC AMMONIA nil 19,500 nil 23-01 20) MV. JAG JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 24-01 21) MV. YANGT GAC S.COAL nil 77,000 nil 24-01 22) MV. FORTU PMA C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 24-01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac