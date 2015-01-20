Jan 20Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 31 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 67 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. TONG REPLY I.ORE 12/01 12/01 19/01 nil 9,000 nil 28,673 2) MV. APJ PPT TH.COAL 13/01 13/01 18/01 nil 30,294 nil COMP 3) MV. TAMIL PPT TH.COAL 15/01 15/01 19/01 nil 18,555 nil COMP 4) MV. FALC PPT TH.COAL 15/01 15/01 20/01 nil 5,000 nil21,000 5) MV. ZHE REPLY I.ORE 12/01 12/01 17/01 nil 13,000 nil 12,190 6) MV. WISE REPLY C.COAL 30/12 30/12 18/01 nil 10,000 nil 13,522 7) MV. LITTLE ACEC C.COAL 29/12 29/12 15/01 nil 14,000 nil 7,206 8) MV. GRM OSL S.COAL 31/12 31/12 18/01 nil 10,000 nil 30,000 9) MV. MAJ REPLY C.COAL 29/12 29/12 15/01 nil 10,500 nil 3,000 10) MV. AP ACEC S.COAL 07/01 07/01 18/01 nil 12,000 nil 14,215 11) MV. TRANS PPL ROCK 14/01 14/01 15/01 nil 5,057 nil DCOMP 13) MV. SKUA OSL I.ORE 04/01 04/01 17/01 nil 19,000 nil 9,096 14) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MA ESPL I.ORE nil 52,023 nil 27/01 --- 2) MV. LIBE GPR C.COAL nil 60,710 nil 31/01 --- 3) MV. ANT TMILL C.COAL nil 47,000 nil 01/01 --- 4) MV. OMIR SSS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 03/01 --- 5) MV. KIRAN BENLINE S.COAL nil 75,900 nil 04/01 --- 6) MT. OLYM ASL CRUDE OIL nil 247,838 nil 06/01 --- 7) MV. UNITE ESPL S.COAL nil 52,700 nil 08/01 --- 8) MV. SUNNY GAC H COAL nil 40,000 nil 10/01 --- 9) MV. BLAC GAC I.ORE nil 23,358 nil 10/01 --- 10) MV. VEGA ISIPL DOLOMI nil 50,571 nil 11/01 --- 11) MV. IKAN PMA S.COAL nil 54,000 nil 12/01 --- 12) MV. N BO GAC I.ORE nil 20,000 nil 13/01 --- 13) MV. JS M INFINITY I.ORE nil 57,800 nil 14/01 --- 14) MV. PA MSSL S.COAL nil 50,000 nil 14/01 --- 15) MV. THEMIS WILHELMS I.ORE nil 46,763 nil 15/01 --- 16) MV. DENSLE GPR S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 15/01 --- 17) MV. GUOTO BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 15/01 --- 18) MV. SKYH GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 19) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 20) MV. IM ESPL C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 17/01 --- 21) MV. DIAMO NK S.COAL nil 52,921 nil 18/01 --- 22) MV. EASTE SIMASHIPP S.COAL 22,000 nil nil 18/01 --- 23) MV. EVANG BENLINE S.COAL nil 73,100 nil 18/01 --- 24) MV. SRI P LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 25) MV. ELGI SLL TH.COAL 54,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 26) MT. AL B ASL AMMONIA nil 12,200 nil 19/01 --- 27) MV. CORE CHOW PIG IRON 27,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 28) MV. YASA ACEC GYPSUM nil 53,585 nil 20/01 --- 29) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- 30) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- 31) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. DARYA NK SULPHUR nil 11,575 nil 20-01 2) MT. JAG JMB HSD/IMP-M nil 12,000 nil 20-01 3) MT. BIRDIE JMB CRUDE OIL nil 260,421 nil 20-01 4) MV. AETOLI SLL LM. ST. nil 52,200 nil 20-01 5) MV. SHER- GAC TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 20-01 6) MV. UNITE GAC S.COAL nil 77,000 nil 20-01 7) MV. GEM JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 20-01 8) MV. AP ST BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 9) MV. GUO TO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 10) MV. NORT CHOW C.COAL nil 62,000 nil 21-01 11) MT. STR GAC F.O nil 20,000 nil 21-01 12) MV. OCEAN NAVSHIP S.COAL nil 64,379 nil 21-01 13) MV. VISH JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21-01 14) MV. GEM O ESPL M. COKE nil 12,518 nil 21-01 15) MV. NAVI GAC S.COAL nil 69,586 nil 22-01 16) MT. KRITI ACEC CRUDE OIL nil 121,685 nil 22-01 17) MT. CHE ASL SUL ACID nil 24,588 nil 22-01 18) MV. ARI NK S.COAL nil 53,717 nil 22-01 19) MT. CLIPPER GAC AMMONIA nil 19,500 nil 23-01 20) MV. JAG JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 24-01 21) MV. YANGT GAC S.COAL nil 77,000 nil 24-01 22) MV. FORTU PMA C.COAL nil 55,000 nil 24-01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL