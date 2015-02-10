Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Feb 10Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. JAG IOCL H.S.D 07/02 09/02 10/02 nil 11,200 nil 13,800 2) MV. ITHOMI OSL S.COAL 04/02 06/02 10/02 nil 27,300 nil 288 3) MV. THERESE PPT TH.COAL 05/02 09/02 11/02 38,600 nil nil 17,050 4) MV. CLIPPER PPT TH.COAL 04/02 09/02 10/02 35,000 nil nil 7,000 5) MV. IKAN OSL S.COAL 12/01 05/02 12/02 nil 37,000 nil 43,274 6) MV. NPS OSL S.COAL 06/02 07/02 11/02 nil 37,000 nil 16,230 7) MV. PAGANINI ACEC S.COAL 14/01 08/02 12/02 nil 20,000 nil COMP 8) MV. IMPERIAL OSL C.COAL 17/01 09/02 14/02 nil 4,000 nil 18,580 9) MV. GENCO PPL ROCK PHOS. 09/02 09/02 12/02 nil 9,000 nil 36,472 10) MV. SITC IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 01/02 05/02 11/02 nil 46,000 nil 16,769 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. KIRAN BENLINE S.COAL nil 75,900 nil 04/01 --- 2) MV. NORTH CHOW C.COAL nil 62,000 nil 21/01 --- 3) MV. OCEAN NAVSHIP S.COAL nil 64,379 nil 22/01 --- 4) MV. FORTUN PMA C.COAL nil 79,566 nil 24/01 --- 5) MV. PEGASU GAC I.ORE nil 79,400 nil 25/01 --- 6) MV. CAPETA GPR C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 28/01 --- 7) MV. FIOREL PMA C.COAL nil 62,743 nil 29/01 --- 8) MV. HYDERA JMB DOLOMITE/LM. nil 50,570 nil 03/02 --- 9) MV. APJ MA GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 05/02 --- 10) MV. JAG RA OSL TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 06/02 --- 11) MV. VISHVA JMB TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 06/02 --- 12) MV. EOS VI NK SULPHUR nil 14,700 nil 06/02 --- 13) MV. TAMIL LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 14) MV. ATHENA BOTHRA TH.COAL 60,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 15) MT. RED MO GAC CRUDE OIL nil 121,685 nil 09/02 --- 16) MV. CHENNA JMB TH.COAL 40,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 17) MV. PAN MU TMILL LM. ST. nil 46,000 nil 10/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CSD MARG GPR NO nil nil 11/02 2) MT. TARA GPR NO nil nil 11/02 3) MV. SRI LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 11/02 4) MV. GLOV JMB I.ORE PELLET 52,000 nil nil 11/02 5) MV. ALLC OSL S.COAL 6,000 nil nil 11/02 6) MV. CAPT DEB A. COAL nil 16,000 nil 11/02 7) MV. HANJ NK TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 11/02 8) MV. OCEA OSL P. CARGO nil 3,446 nil 12/02 9) MV. VISH JMB GYPSUM nil 53,027 nil 12/02 10) MT. GEO ASL CRUDE OIL nil 258,993 nil 12/02 11) MV. APJ GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 12/02 12) MV. ROS MSSL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 12/02 13) MV. AST PMA ROCK PHOS. nil 50,578 nil 15/02 14) MV. DEL GPR FE.CR 7,000 nil nil 15/02 15) MV. APJ BOTHRA GYPSUM nil 52,868 nil 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12