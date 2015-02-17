Feb 17Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 27 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 63 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. OAK HPCL H.S.D 15/02 15/02 15/02 10,912 nil nil DCOMP 2) MV. SRI PPT TH.COAL 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 33,600 nil 9,900 3) MV. ATH PPT TH.COAL 09/02 09/02 15/02 nil 22,762 nil COMP 4) MV. HANJ PPT TH.COAL 12/02 12/02 17/02 nil 8,000 nil 42,000 5) MV. IMPER OSL C.COAL 17/01 17/01 02/02 nil nil 6) MV. NORTH OSL BH STEEL 21/01 21/01 13/02 nil 1,000 nil 41,809 7) MV. FORT ACEC C.COAL 24/01 24/01 15/02 nil 4,500 nil 35,266 8) MV. ASTRA PPL ROCK PHOS. 15/02 15/02 15/02 nil 18,000 nil 24,575 #REF! 10) MT. GEOR IOCL CRUDE 12/02 12/02 15/02 nil164,330 nil 11) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 12) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 13) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 14) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. KIRA BENLINE S.COAL nil 75,900 nil 04/01 --- 2) MV. OCEAN NAVSHIP S.COAL nil 64,379 nil 22/01 --- 3) MV. PEGA GAC I.ORE nil 79,400 nil 25/01 --- 4) MV. CAPETA GPR C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 28/01 --- 5) MV. FIOR PMA C.COAL nil 62,743 nil 29/01 --- 6) MV. CAPTA DEB A. COAL nil 16,000 nil 12/02 --- 7) MV. ROSC MSSL C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 12/02 --- 8) MV. MAJ CHOW C.COAL nil 60,000 nil 16/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV. JAG OSL TH.COAL EXP 55,000 nil 17/02 2) MV. ULTR INFINITY PCI COAL IMP 40,000 nil 18/02 3) MT. JAG PU JMB HSD IMP 9,000 nil 18/02 4) MV. D GPR FE.CR EXP 8,000 nil 18/02 5) MT. BAI TMILL NO IMP nil 18/02 6) MT. SAMP JMB IMP-M.SPIRIT IMP 3,000 nil 18/02 7) MV. UNITE MSSL S.COAL IMP 35,000 nil 18/02 8) MV. M SSPL PIG IRON EXP 30,000 nil 18/02 9) MV. APJ MA GPR TH.COAL EXP 70,000 nil 18/02 10) CSD MARG GPR NO IMP nil 18/02 11) MT. TARA GPR NO IMP nil 18/02 12) MV. ASTRA BOTHRA TH.COAL EXP 55,000 nil 18/02 13) MV. APJ JAI BOTHRA GYPSUM IMP 52,868 nil 18/02 14) MV. NORD PMA ROCK PHOS. IMP 53,650 nil 18/02 15) MV. FILI INFINITY ROCK PHOS. IMP 51,175 nil 19/02 16) MV. ORI ESPL A. COAL IMP 27,500 nil 19/02 17) MV. LARUS PMA LM. ST. IMP 49,287 nil 19/02 18) MV. PRABH CHOW C.COAL IMP 62,947 nil 19/02 19) MV. UNIVE MSSL DOLOMITE/LM. IMP 50,000 nil 19/02 20) MV. KOH NK SULPHUR IMP 20,595 nil 19/02 21) MT. SWAR JMB HSD IMP 28,000 nil 10/02 22) MV. SHENG MSSL C.COAL IMP 31,000 nil 21/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL