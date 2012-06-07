PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as market braces for key events

BENGALURU, June 8 Gold edged lower early Thursday after a written testimony by former FBI director James Comey ahead of his Congressional appearance was seen containing few fireworks, as investors also braced up for the UK national elections and a policy meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent, to $1,285.20 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d