Mar 01- Port conditions of Porbandar as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 00
Total Vessles 02
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) LPG/C.GAS VPS LPG 27/02 28/02 28/02 nil 3,843 nil COMP
2) MV GURU PRASAD VPS CEMENT (Bgs) 28/02 29/02 ----- 745 nil nil1,405
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
nil nil nil nil nil nil -----
