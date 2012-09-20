Sep 20Port conditions of Porbandar as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Bolssom nil LOIL 18/09 18/09 21/09 2,400 nil nil 1,400 2) Java Palm nil POIL 18/09 18/09 20/09 nil 8,400 nil 400 3) Finesse nil Splat 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 168 nil 1,889 4) Prince Henry nil SCOIL 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 2,494 nil nil 5) Faith nil MOP 18/09 18/09 22/09 nil 4,550 nil 8,900 6) Global Vika nil CSFOIL 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil 4,200 nil 3,800 7) TCI Surya nil CNTR 19/09 19/09 23/09 nil nil 109 100 8) Zhonghai nil S.Scrap 12/09 12/09 21/09 nil 4,000 nil 3,471 9) Dn Vatan nil Urea 14/09 14/09 27/09 nil 4,100 nil 18,500 10) Star Manx nil S.SCrap 16/09 16/09 28/09 nil 4,000 nil 35,500 11) Heilan Song nil L.Stone 08/09 10/09 20/09 nil 8,000 nil 1,001 12) Nancowry nil Pass 31/08 31/08 20/09 nil nil nil 13) Harsha Prem nil HSD 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil nil nil 15,000 nil nil MSO 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil 7,700 nil 300 14) Asphat Allianc nil Bitumen 15/09 14/09 20/09 nil 2 nil 1,772 15) Jag lalit nil COIL 14/09 18/09 21/09 nil 64,000 nil 48,442 16) Wan Hai nil CNTR 18/09 18/09 20/09 nil nil870/1077 34,731 17) Sagar Nidhi nil Research 18/05 18/09 21/09 nil nil nil 18) Atlas Constructor nil Repair 04/12 04/12 12/06 nil nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Eagle Meerut Atlan-IOC MSO nil 5,821 nil 20/09 2) Bhairavi Atlan-RE Orxyl nil 7,834 nil 20/09 3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/09 4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 100 21/09 5) Cape Norvi AISSA CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/09 6) Jag Rishi Sical L Stone nil 50,300 nil 21/09 7) Kei JMC POIL nil 7,501 nil 21/09 8) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil nil 21/09 9) Euromax BTL CNTR nil nil nil 21/09 10) Jag Prakash SANCO BP HSD nil 16,000 nil 21/09 11) Star Maasya Seatrans Dolomite nil 41,500 nil 22/09 12) Dagat Blue GAC SCOIL nil 2,122 nil 22/09 13) Ubt Ocean JMC POIL nil 3,750 nil 22/09 14) Bryon Unicorn Dolomite nil 48,032 nil 22/09 15) Manila Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 850/750 22/09 16) Maersk Kalea Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 22/09 17) Paragon PescadoresPSTS GB 11,000 nil nil 23/09 18) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 23/09 19) Overseas Nedimar Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 23/09 20) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/09 21) Alam Aman II Seapol Cstone 36,000 nil nil 24/09 22) United Star GAC COIL nil 13,228 nil 24/09 23) Alkividas Interocn Molas 24,000 nil nil 24/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.