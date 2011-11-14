Nov 14 Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessels 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Han He STVIM Granite 10/11 10/11 ----- 9,290 nil nil 110
2) General Trader STASS R.C 11/11 11/11 ----- nil 3,222 nil 2,389
3) Perth I STSPS L.Stone 13/11 13/11 ----- nil 38,155 nil 17,220
4) Indian Fortune STHRC Logs 09/11 09/11 ----- nil 15,154 nil 1,528
5) Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mate 11/11 11/11 ----- 1,793 nil nil 707
6) Atlant Svenja STPSA Macy 13/11 13/11 ----- nil 646 nil 574
7) Bonthi Ii STHRC C.Mate 11/11 11/11 ----- 1,768 nil nil 832
8) Tvisha STPST I&Steel 10/11 10/11 ----- nil 9,842 nil 2,221
9) Lal Bahadur Sha STCHK CNTR 14/11 14/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
10) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 13/11 13/11 ----- 12 nil nil 6,488
11) Mt Chemical Arrow STRAS C.S.Lye 13/11 13/11 ----- 267 nil nil 7,233
12) Qing Ping Hai STIOS Dap 13/11 13/11 ----- nil 24,863 nil 6,637
13) Ruby Star STPST Urea 02/11 02/11 ----- nil 31,360 nil 1,272
14) Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal 12/11 12/11 ----- nil 13,828 nil 27,346
15) APJ Akhil STPSL T.Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Star Sea Bu STPSA Cu.Con nil 8,502 nil 09/11 ---
2) MT Kiel STSIA F. Oil nil 5,829 nil 09/11 ---
3) MV Jang San STAMJ Maize 9,200 nil nil 09/11 ---
4) MV Tharinee Naree STJFS Logs nil 9,737 nil 10/11 ---
5) MV Ken Yu STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 10/11 ---
6) MT Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 10/11 ---
7) MV Cosmos STBEN Dap nil 22,640 nil 10/11 ---
8) MV Genco Hunter STRAS MOP nil 20,000 nil 11/11 ---
9) MV Martin STULA Granite 1,400 nil nil 13/11 ---
10) MV Hever Castle STPST Granite 5,000 nil nil 13/11 ---
11) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/11 ---
12) MV Boontrika NareeSTJFS Logs nil 19,853 nil 13/11 ---
13) MV Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal nil 68,885 nil 13/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11
2) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 14/11
3) MV San Simeon STMSS Sulphur nil 16,500 nil 14/11
4) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 15/11
5) MV Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal nil 54,998 nil 15/11
6) MV Bbc Adriatic GAC Cu.Con nil 5,619 nil 15/11
7) MV Ikan Serong STSPS Lime Stones nil n.a. nil 17/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)