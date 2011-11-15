Nov 15 Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) General Trader STASS R Cash 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 4,233 nil COMP 2) Star Sea Bulker STPSA Cu.Con 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 872 nil 7,630 3) Perth I STSPS L Stones 13/11 13/11 ----- nil 54,955 nil 420 4) Tvisha STPST I& Steel 10/11 10/11 ----- nil 11,068 nil 995 5) Tiger Sky n.a. CNTR 14/11 14/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) Asian Express STRAS Cmate 13/11 13/11 ----- 749 nil nil comp

7) Mt Chemical Arrow STRAS C S Lye 13/11 13/11 ----- 4,637 nil nil 2,863 8) Qing Ping Hai STIOS Dap 13/11 13/11 ----- nil 30,023 nil 1,477 9) Kiel STSIA F Oil 15/11 15/11 ----- nil nil nil 5,829 10) Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal 12/11 12/11 ----- nil 24,964 nil 16,210 11) Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil COMP nil 44,789 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Jang San STAMJ Maize 9,200 nil nil 09/11 --- 2) MV Tharinee Naree STJFS Logs nil 9,737 nil 10/11 --- 3) MV Ken Yu STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 10/11 --- 4) MT Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 10/11 --- 5) MV Cosmos STBEN Dap nil 22,640 nil 10/11 --- 6) MV Genco Hunter STRAS MOP nil nil nil 11/11 --- 7) MV Martin STULA Granite 1,400 nil nil 13/11 --- 8) MV Hever Castle STPST Granite 5,000 nil nil 13/11 --- 9) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/11 --- 10) MV Boontrika NareeSTJFS Logs nil 19,853 nil 13/11 --- 11) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11 --- 12) MV San Simeon STMSS Sulphur nil 16,500 nil 14/11 --- 13) MV Bonthi Ii STHRC G Cargo n.a. nil nil 15/11 --- 14) MV Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal nil 68,885 nil 13/11 ---

Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 15/11 2) MV Bbc Adriatic GAC Cu.Conc nil 5,619 nil 15/11 3) MV Mandarin River STSPS I COAL nil 54,998 nil 15/11 4) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS Aggregate 1,050 nil nil 15/11 5) MV Ikan Serong STSPS Lime Stones nil n.a. nil 17/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)