Nov 16 Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) General Trader STASS R.Cas 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 5,287 nil 324 2) Star Sea Bulker STPSA Cu.Con 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 6,096 nil 2,406 3) Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil 05/11 05/11 ----- nil 1,183 nil 6,317 4) Genco Hunter STRAS Mop 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 10,190 nil 9,810 5) Bonthi Ii STHRC C.Mate 15/11 15/11 ----- 2,279 nil nil COMP 6) Martin STULA Granite 16/11 16/11 ----- 228 nil nil 1,172 7) Tharinee Naree STJFS Logs 16/11 16/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,737 8) Cosmos STBEN Dap 16/11 16/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 13/11 13/11 ----- 2,309 nil nil 4,191 10) Kiel STSIA F.Oil 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 1,920 nil 3,909 11) Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal 12/11 12/11 ----- nil 33,078 nil 8,096 12) Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 10,553 nil 34,236 13) Gaz Fraternity SWSL Lpg 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 474 nil 3,576

Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Jang San STAMJ Maize 9,200 nil nil 09/11 --- 2) MV Ken Yu STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 10/11 --- 3) MV Hever Castle STPST Granite 5,000 nil nil 13/11 --- 4) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/11 --- 5) MV Boontrika NareeSTJFS Logs nil 19,853 nil 13/11 --- 6) MV San Simeon STMSS Sulphur nil 16,500 nil 14/11 --- 7) MV Bbc Adriatic GAC Cu.Con nil 5,619 nil 15/11 --- 8) MV Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal nil 68,885 nil 13/11 --- 9) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11 ---

Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 16/11 2) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS Stone Agg 1,050 nil nil 16/11 3) MV Ikan Serong STSPS Lime Stones nil n.a. nil 17/11 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 18/11 5) MT Catterick STJMB Vcm nil 4,203 nil 19/11 6) MV Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal nil 55,152 nil 19/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL. (Bangalore Commodity Desk)