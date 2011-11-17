Nov 17 - Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jang San STAMJ Maize 17/11 17/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) Ken Yu STSHS Cu.Con 17/11 17/11 ----- nil 300 nil 10,701
3) Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 6,149 nil 1,351
4) Genco Hunter STRAS Mop 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 19,641 nil 359
5) Tharinee Naree STJFS Logs 16/11 16/11 ----- nil 3,863 nil 5,874
6) Cosmos STBEN Dap 16/11 16/11 ----- nil 3,959 nil 18,681
7) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 16/11 16/11 ----- nil nil 6,675 COMP
8) Asian Express STRAS C.Mae 16/11 16/11 ----- 3,873 nil nil 2,627
9) Kiel STSIA F.Oil 15/11 15/11 ----- nil 4,631 nil 1,198
10) Pfs Narayana STPSL Coal 12/11 12/11 ----- nil 39,960 nil 1,214
11) Apj Akhil STPSL Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 22,838 nil 21,951
12) Athena STSHS Cu.Con 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 1,100 nil 42,282
13) Apj Suryavir STRAS Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 2,400 nil 66,485
14) Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal 14/11 14/11 ----- nil 1,100 nil 53,898
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Hever Castle STPST Granie 5,000 nil nil 13/11 ---
2) MV Boontrika Nare STJFS Logs nil 19,853 nil 13/11 ---
3) MV San Simeon STMSS Sulphur nil 16,500 nil 14/11 ---
4) Mv.Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mae 1,050 nil nil 15/11 ---
5) MV Bbc Adriatic GAC Cu.Con nil 5,619 nil 15/11 ---
6) MV Ikan Serong STSPS Lime Sones nil n.a. nil 17/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 17/11
2) MV Anushree Fame STMSA CNTR nil n.a. nil 17/11
3) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/11
4) MT Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil nil 8,660 nil 18/11
5) MV Niki C STJMB Mop nil 29,461 nil 18/11
6) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 18/11
7) MT Catterick STJMB Vcm nil 4,203 nil 18/11
8) MV Northern Dance STPSA Cu.Con nil 10,800 nil 19/11
9) MV Apj Kais STRAS Coal nil 55,152 nil 19/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.