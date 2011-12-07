Dec 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I&Steel 03/12 03/12 ----- nil 7,992 nil 4,092 2) El Mar Victoria STVIM Macy 03/12 03/12 ----- nil 5,677 nil 3,075 3) Waadhee Progress STAMJ C.Mate 05/12 05/12 ----- 2,532 nil nil 1,468 4) Siam Opal STPST Gyp/ 30000 05/12 05/12 ----- nil 12,041 nil 17,960 5) Hhl Venice SWSL Cu.Con 04/12 04/12 ----- nil 8,100 nil 5,983 6) Aomi Pearl STHRC Logs 04/12 04/12 ----- nil 3,637 nil 1,697 7) Saigo Queen STWWS Maize 30/11 30/11 ----- 5,205 nil nil 895 8) Feng Hai STJAM P.Oil 06/12 06/12 ----- nil 5,475 nil 2,025 9) Oeltrust STRLY CNTR 06/12 06/12 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) New Dynamic STIOS Dap 02/12 02/12 ----- nil 17,396 nil 10,104 11) Deniz M STPST Urea 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 38,546 nil 4,454 12) Lady Celine STIOS Dap 06/12 06/12 ----- nil 4,735 nil 25,854 13) Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 07/12 07/12 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 14) Cehnnaiperumai STPSL T.Coal 05/12 05/12 ----- nil 24,636 nil 11,254 15) Prabhu Parvathi STRAS T.Coal 05/12 05/12 ----- nil 25,583 nil 29,417 16) Thalassini kyra Stael I.Coal 03/12 03/12 ----- nil 3,600 nil 3,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 02/12 --- 2) MV Ratan Pearl STPSA Maize 7,500 nil nil 02/12 --- 3) MV Lucy OldendorffSTPSA Logs nil 31,046 nil 02/12 --- 4) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil 9,337 nil 03/12 --- 5) MV Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 6,500 nil nil 04/12 --- 6) MT Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil nil 8,800 nil 06/12 --- 7) Mv.Hong Lu STJFS Logs nil n.a. nil 06/12 --- 8) MV Princess Lily STRAS C.Mate 6,000 nil nil 07/12 --- 9) MV Thalassini Kyr STAEL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 03/12 --- 10) MV Thor Friendshi STAEL I.Coal nil 53,566 nil 06/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal nil 39,357 nil 07/12 2) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/12 3) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/12 4) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/12 5) MV Falcon Trader STRAS Ilmenite 42,000 nil nil 08/12 6) MT Almarona GAC Liq Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 09/12 7) MV White Diamond STBEN T.Coal nil 51,093 nil 09/12 8) MT Catterick ATIC Vcm nil 4,203 nil 09/12 9) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Machinaries 6,000 nil nil 16/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.