Dec 09- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I&Seel 03/12 03/12 ----- nil 10,616 nil 1,469 2) El Mar Victoria STVIM Macy 03/12 03/12 ----- nil 75 nil COMP 3) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mae 08/12 08/12 ----- 494 nil nil 1,806 4) Siam Opal STPST Gypsum 05/12 05/12 ----- nil 24,190 nil 5,810 5) Thalassinikyra STAEL I.Coal 09/12 09/12 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil 07/12 07/12 ----- nil 7,145 nil 1,655 7) Tampa Bay STSCS Cnr 08/12 08/12 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Lucy Oldendorff STPSA Logs 08/12 08/12 ----- nil 1,402 nil 29,644 9) Lady Celine STIOS Dap 06/12 06/12 ----- nil 17,472 nil 13,117 10) Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal 08/12 08/12 ----- nil 5,448 nil 33,909 11) Prabhu Parvati STRAS Coal 05/12 05/12 ----- nil 48,008 nil 6,992 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Ratan Pearl STPSA Maize 7,500 nil nil 02/12 --- 2) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil 9,337 nil 03/12 --- 3) MV Asian Express STRAS Sone Agg 6,500 nil nil 04/12 --- 4) MV Hong Lu STJFS Logs nil 6,300 nil 06/12 --- 5) MV Princess Lily STRAS Sone Agg 6,000 nil nil 07/12 --- 6) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL .Coal nil 41,574 nil 08/12 --- 7) MV Elsin Rani STRAS Maize 6,000 nil nil 08/12 --- 8) MV White Diamond STBEN .Coal nil 51,093 nil 09/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/12 2) MT Catterick ATIC Vcm nil 4,203 nil 09/12 3) MV Apollogracht STRAS Garne Sand 8,800 nil nil 09/12 4) MT Suvarna Swar STIOC Napha nil 11,709 nil 09/12 5) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNR nil nil 1,600 09/12 6) MT Almarona GAC Liquid Amm nil 8,000 nil 09/12 7) MV Raina STSNS G Cargo 1,600 nil nil 09/12 8) MV Amber Beverly STSPS I.Coal nil 51,560 nil 10/12 9) MV Falcon Tra STRAS Ilmenie 42,000 nil nil 10/12 10) MT En Voyager STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,802 nil 13/12 11) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Machinaries 6,000 nil nil 16/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.