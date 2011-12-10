Dec 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Ratan Pearl STPSA Maize 09/12 n.a. n.a. TOCOM nil nil 7,500
2) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 08/12 n.a. n.a. 1,514 nil nil 786
3) El Mar Victoria STVIM Macy ----- n.a. n.a. nil 7,848 nil 980
4) Siam Opal STPST Gypsum 05/12 n.a. n.a. nil 29,900 nil 100
5) Thalassini Kyra STAEL I.Coal 09/12 n.a. n.a. nil 24,100 nil 30,899
6) Tiger Sky STBTL Cntr 09/12 n.a. n.a. nil 16,740 nil COMP
7) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 09/12 n.a. n.a. 442 nil nil 6,058
8) Lucy Oldendorff STPSA Logs 08/12 n.a. n.a. nil 5,105 nil 25,941
9) Lady Celine STIOS Dap 06/12 n.a. n.a. nil 22,692 nil 7,897
10) Catterick ATIC Vcm 09/12 n.a. n.a. nil 2,265 nil 1,938
11) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 08/12 n.a. n.a. nil 15,077 nil 24,280
12) Almarona GAC Ammo 09/12 n.a. n.a. nil 5,288 nil 2,712
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Banglar Urmi STHAC LOGS nil 6,300 nil 02/12 ---
2) MV Hong Lu STJFS LOGS nil 6,300 nil 06/12 ---
3) MV Princess Lily STRAS C.MATE 6,000 nil nil 07/12 ---
4) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.COAL nil 41,574 nil 08/12 ---
5) MV Elsin Rani STRAS MAIZE 6,000 nil nil 08/12 ---
6) MV White Diamond STBEN T.COAL nil 51,093 nil 09/12 ---
7) MT Suvarna Swara STIOC NAPTHA nil 11,709 nil 09/12 ---
9) MV Thor FriendshipSTAEL I.COAL nil 53,566 nil 06/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Apollogracht STRAS Garnet Sand 8,800 nil nil 10/12
2) MV Falc Trader Ii STRAS Ilmenite 42,000 nil nil 10/12
3) MV Raina STSNS Gen Cargo 1,600 nil nil 10/12
4) MV Amber Beverly STSPS I.COAL nil 51,560 nil 10/12
5) MV Ikan Tamban STPSA Cu.Conc nil 11,449 nil 12/12
6) MT En Voyager STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,802 nil 13/12
7) MV Eugenia B STPSA Rock Phosp nil 44,000 nil 13/12
8) MV Vinash Ship STPSA Oil Cake nil 6,350 nil 16/12
9) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Conc nil 10,990 nil 16/12
10) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Mach 6,000 nil nil 16/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.