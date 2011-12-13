Dec 13Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ratan Pearl STPSA Maize 09/12 09/12 n.a. TOCOM nil nil 7,500 2) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 08/12 08/12 n.a. 1,514 nil nil 786 3) El Mar Victoria STVIM Macy ----- 03/12 n.a. nil 7,848 nil 980 4) Siam Opal STPST Gypsum 05/12 05/12 n.a. nil 29,900 nil 100 5) Thalassini Kyra STAEL I.Coal 09/12 09/12 n.a. nil 24,100 nil 30,899 6) Tiger Sky STBTL Cntr 09/12 09/12 n.a. nil 16,740 nil COMP 7) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 09/12 09/12 n.a. 442 nil nil 6,058 8) Lucy Oldendorff STPSA Logs 08/12 08/12 n.a. nil 5,105 nil 25,941 9) Lady Celine STIOS Dap 06/12 06/12 n.a. nil 22,692 nil 7,897 10) Catterick ATIC Vcm 09/12 09/12 n.a. nil 2,265 nil 1,938 11) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 08/12 08/12 n.a. nil 15,077 nil 24,280 12) Almarona GAC Ammo 09/12 09/12 n.a. nil 5,288 nil 2,712 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Banglar Urmi STHAC Logs nil 6,300 nil 02/12 --- 2) MV Hong Lu STJFS Logs nil 6,300 nil 06/12 --- 3) MV Princess Lily STRAS C.Mate 6,000 nil nil 07/12 --- 4) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal nil 41,574 nil 08/12 --- 5) MV Elsin Rani STRAS Maize 6,000 nil nil 08/12 --- 6) MV White Diamond STBEN T.Coal nil 51,093 nil 09/12 --- 7) MT Suvarna Swar STIOC Naptha nil 11,709 nil 09/12 --- 9) MV Thor FriendshipSTAEL I.Coal nil 53,566 nil 06/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Apollogracht STRAS G Sand 8,800 nil nil 13/12 2) MV Falcon Tra STRAS Ilmenite 42,000 nil nil 13/12 3) MV Raina STSNS Gen Cargo 1,600 nil nil 13/12 4) MV Amber Beverly STSPS I.Coal nil 51,560 nil 13/12 5) MV Ikan Tamban STPSA Cu Conc nil 11,449 nil 12/12 6) MT En Voyager STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,802 nil 13/12 7) MV Eugenia B STPSA Rock Phos nil 44,000 nil 13/12 8) MV Vinashin Ship 5STPSA Oil Cake nil Copra nil 16/12 9) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Conc nil 10,990 nil 16/12 10) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Machinaries 6,000 nil nil 16/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.