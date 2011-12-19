Dec 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Elsin Rani STRAS Maize 13/12 13/12 n.a. 6,040 nil nil 460 2) Eugenia B STPSA R.Phos 16/12 16/12 n.a. nil 18,997 nil 25,003 3) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs ----- 17/12 n.a. nil 7,029 nil 2,308 4) St John Glory STJFS Cntr 16/12 16/12 n.a. nil nil 10,050 COMP 5) Falcon Trader Ii STRAS Ilmenite 15/12 15/12 n.a. 41,623 nil nil 377 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Genius Star I STPSA MAIZE 8,000 nil nil 11/12 --- 2) MT Pratibha Cau STIOC F. OIL nil 8,635 nil 16/12 --- 3) MV Azzura STRAS MOP nil 48,868 nil 17/12 --- 4) MT Yue You 901 STJFS PALM OIL nil 7,300 nil 18/12 --- 5) MV Amber Bev STSPS I.COAL nil 51,560 nil 10/12 --- 6) MV Spar Virgo STSPS I.COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Mv. Fs Diamond STPSA Oil Cake nil 6,350 nil 19/12 2) MT Feng Hai 23 STJFS Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 19/12 3) MV Fortuna STSNS Gen Cargo 1,300 nil nil 19/12 4) MT Eastern Chemi STRAS Caustic So 8,000 nil nil 19/12 5) MV New Frontier STVSP Urea nil 24,875 nil 19/12 6) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT Gen Cargo 2,300 nil nil 19/12 7) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 19/12 8) MV Jewel Of ShinasSTSPS Lime Stones nil 55,000 nil 19/12 9) MV Bulk Flower STRAS Ilmenite nil 23,975 nil 19/12 10) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Conc nil 10,990 nil 22/12 11) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Mach 6,000 nil nil 22/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.