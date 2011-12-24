Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Genius Star I STPSA Maize 21/12 21/12 n.a. 5,030 nil nil 2,970 2) Ikan Tamban STPSA Maize 21/12 21/12 n.a. 4,290 nil nil 8,710 3) Azzura STRAS Mop ----- 21/12 n.a. nil 33,781 nil 15,087 4) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs 19/12 19/12 n.a. nil 9,043 nil 294 5) Mv. Fs Diamond STPSA O.Cake 19/12 19/12 n.a. nil 5,101 nil 1,249 6) Tuhina STPST I&Steel 21/12 21/12 n.a. nil 7,220 nil 4,936 7) Bulk Flower STRAS Ilmenite 20/12 20/12 n.a. nil 15,773 nil 8,202 8) New Frontier STVSP Urea 20/12 20/12 n.a. nil 17,667 nil 7,208 9) Jewel Of Shinas STSPS Lime Stones 22/12 22/12 n.a. nil 9,600 nil 45,400 10) Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal 22/12 22/12 n.a. nil 16,046 nil 25,789 11) Thor Fortune STRAS T.Coal 18/12 18/12 n.a. nil 50,974 nil 270 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Fortuna STSNS Gen Cargo 1,300 nil nil 19/12 --- 2) MV Mutha Pion STMMT Gen Cargo 2,300 nil nil 19/12 --- 3) Mv.Tci.Arjun STSYN Logs nil 2,043 nil 23/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Hiya Builder STPSA Gen Cargo 11,000 nil nil 24/12 2) MT Chem Pegasus STJMB Sulph Acid 16,000 nil nil 24/12 3) MV Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal nil 42,974 nil 24/12 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 24/12 5) MV Kuniang STPSA Cu.Conc nil 17,040 nil 24/12 6) MV White Fin STAEL I.Coal nil 56,862 nil 24/12 7) MV Ikan Terbang STSHS Cu.Conc nil 11,411 nil 24/12 8) MV Gateway Pr STAMJ Gen Cargo 4,100 nil nil 24/12 9) MV Free Jupiter STSWL I.Coal nil 47,530 nil 25/12 10) MV Marylaki STSPS I.Coal nil 57,999 nil 25/12 11) MV Marina Bay STVSP Urea nil 29,069 nil 26/12 12) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Mach 6,000 nil nil 26/12 13) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Conc nil 10,990 nil 26/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.