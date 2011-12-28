Dec 28- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Go Trader STSHS Cu.Con 24/12 24/12 ----- nil 17,925 nil 4,000 2) Namrun STSWL I.Coal 26/12 26/12 ----- nil 30,491 nil 24,109 3) Kuniang STPSA Cu.Con 25/12 25/12 ----- nil 16,654 nil 386 4) Ikan Tamban STPSA Maize 24/12 24/12 ----- 13,390 nil nil 100 5) Lena STPSA Macy 27/12 27/12 ----- nil 225 nil 107 6) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 27/12 27/12 ----- nil nil 16,275 COMP 7) Chem Pegasus STJMB S Acid 25/12 25/12 ----- 11,082 nil nil 4,918 8) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 24/12 24/12 ----- nil nil 13,290 COMP 9) Jiajiaxin STACO Salt 28/12 28/12 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mae 25/12 25/12 ----- 1,926 nil nil 374 11) QUEEN ZENOBIA SWSL Lpg 27/12 27/12 ----- nil 4,800 nil 1,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Hiya Builder STPSA Gl Cargo 11,000 nil nil 23/12 --- 2) MV Tvisha STPST I&Steel nil n.a. nil 24/12 --- 3) MV Ikan Terbang STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,411 nil 24/12 --- 4) MV Gateway Pre STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,100 nil nil 25/12 --- 5) MV Marina Bay STVSP Urea nil 29,069 nil 26/12 --- 6) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Con nil 10,990 nil 26/12 --- 7) MV Au Co 1 STAMJ Maize 6,500 nil nil 26/12 --- 8) MT Almarona GAC L. Ammonia nil 7,850 nil 27/12 --- 9) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 28/12 --- 10) MV Raina STSNS Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 11) MV Suchada Naree STJFS Logs nil 24,068 nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Ingrid C STPSA (I.Coal) nil 35,000 nil 28/12 2) MV New Son STHRC Logs nil 8,280 nil 28/12 3) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR -- nil n.a. 28/12 4) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 39,335 nil 28/12 5) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil 500 28/12 6) MT Dl Diamond ATIC Ca Soda Lye 5,000 nil nil 28/12 7) MT Catterick STJMB Vcm nil 4,201 nil 28/12 8) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Machinaries 6,000 nil nil 29/12 9) MV Nordina G STVSP Rock Phos nil 30,000 nil 31/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.