Dec 31Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I&Steel 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 7,022 nil 5,224 2) Ikan Terbang STSHS Cu.Con 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 7,400 nil 4,011 3) Marylaki STSPS I.Coal 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 30,494 nil 27,505 4) Ingrid C STPSA I.Coal 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 15,538 nil 19,462 5) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 29/12 29/12 ----- 2,347 nil nil 8,653 6) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 31/12 31/12 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. STAMJ C.Mate 29/12 29/12 ----- 3,326 nil nil 774 7) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 18,285 nil COMP 8) Suchada Naree STJFS Logs 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 3,748 nil 20,320 9) Jiajiaxin 1 STACO Salt 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 16,400 nil 11,100 10) Marina Bay STVSP Urea 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 8,980 nil 20,089 11) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 22,962 nil 16,373 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Canary STSWL Cu.Concen nil 10,990 nil 26/12 --- 2) MV Raina STSNS G.Cargo 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 3) MV New Sun STHRC Logs nil 8,280 nil 28/12 --- 4) MT Dl Diamond ATIC CausticSoda 5,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 5) MV Asian Express STRAS Stone 6,500 nil nil 29/12 --- 6) MV Nena J STSHS Cu.Concen nil 24,829 nil 29/12 --- 7) MV White Fin STAEL I.Coal nil 56,862 nil 25/12 --- 8) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/12 --- 9) Mv.Marietta STVSP Urea nil 36,341 nil 31/12 --- 10) MV Free Jupiter STSWL I.Coal nil 47,530 nil 26/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Oel Shreyas STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 31/12 2) MV Nordina G STVSP Rock Phos nil 30,000 nil 01/01 3) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Machinaries 6,000 nil nil 01/01 4) MV Gallant Pesca STJFS Logs nil 6,447 nil 01/01 5) MT Sabarimala STCHK Phosp Acid 13,000 nil nil 02/01 6) MT Sichem Fumi STJAM Palm Oil nil 2,999 nil 02/01 7) MV Ck Glory STIOS Mop nil 38,500 nil 02/01 8) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/01 9) Mv.Tamilanna STPSL T.Coal nil 45,500 nil 02/01 10) Mt.Goldenoceania STJMB S.Acid n.a. nil nil 04/01 11) MV Elegant Sky STSIA Rock Phos nil 51,400 nil 06/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.