Jan 02- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I&Seel 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 10,410 nil 1,836 2) Canary STSWL Cu.Con 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 1,261 nil 9,723 3) Whitefin STAEL I.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mae 29/12 29/12 ----- 4,955 L nil 6,069 5) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mae 31/12 31/12 ----- 2,146 L nil 104 6) New Sun STHRC Logs 31/12 31/12 ----- nil 1,379 nil 6,903 7) St.John Glory STJFS CNTR 31/12 31/12 ----- nil B 21,405 COMP 8) Oel Shreyas STRLY CNTR 01/01 01/01 ----- nil B 7,650 COMP 9) Suchada Naree STJFS Logs 30/12 30/12 ----- 19,187 nil nil 4,877 10) Marina Bay STVSP Urea 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 14,258 nil 14,811 11) Jiajiaxin 1 STACO Salt 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 25,500 nil 2,000 12) Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 38,525 nil 810 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Raina STSNS Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 2) MT Dl Diamond ATIC C Soda Lye 5,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 3) MV Asian Express STRAS Sone Agg 6,500 nil nil 29/12 --- 4) MV Nena J STSHS Cu.Con nil 24,829 nil 29/12 --- 5) MV Free Jupiter STSWL I.Coal nil 47,530 nil 26/12 --- 6) Mv.Marietta STVSP Urea nil 36,341 nil 31/12 --- 7) Mv.Fortuna STSNS C.Mate n.a. nil nil 01/01 --- 8) Mv.Oslotrader STPSA Mach nil n.a. nil 01/01 --- 9) MV Gallant Pesca STJFS Logs nil n.a. nil 01/01 --- 10) Mt-Sabarimala STCHK P.ACID n.a. nil nil 02/01 --- 11) Nordina G STVSP R.Phos nil n.a. nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mt.Sichem Fumi STJAM P.Oil nil 2,999 nil 02/01 2) Ck.Glory STIOS MOP nil 38,500 nil 02/01 3) Mv.Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 45,500 nil 02/01 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 16,000 02/01 5) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/01 6) Mt.Golden Oceania STJMB S.Acid n.a. nil nil 04/01 7) MV St John Glory STSJF CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/01 8) MV Elegant Sky STSIA Rock Pho nil nil 51,400 06/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.