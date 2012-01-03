Jan 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) White Fin STAEL I.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 19,736 nil 37,126 2) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 29/12 29/12 ----- 8,131 nil nil 2,869 3) Dl Diamond ATIC C.S.Lye 02/01 02/01 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 4) New Sun STHRC Logs 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 2,593 nil 5,687 5) Tiger Sky STBTL Cntr 03/01 03/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) Suchada Naree STJFS Logs 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 23,610 nil 458 7) Marina Bay STVSP Urea 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 17,369 nil 11,700 8) Marietta STVSP Urea 03/01 03/01 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 7,040 nil 38,460 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Raina STSNS Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 2) MV Asian Express STRAS Stone Agg 6,500 nil nil 29/12 --- 3) MV Nena J STSHS Cu.Con nil 24,829 nil 29/12 --- 4) MV Oslo Trader STPSA Mach 6,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 5) MV Fortuna STSNS Gl Cargo 1,300 nil nil 01/01 --- 6) MV Gallant Pesc STJFS Logs nil 6,447 nil 01/01 --- 7) MT Sabarimala STCHK P Acid 13,000 nil nil 02/01 --- 8) MV Nordina G STVSP Rock Phos nil 30,000 nil 02/01 --- 9) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/01 --- 10) MV Ck Glory STIOS Mop nil 38,500 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil 500 03/01 2) MT Sichem Fumi STJAM Palm Oil nil 2,999 nil 03/01 3) MV Chennai Perr STPSL T.Coal nil 36,003 nil 03/01 4) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G Cargo 1,050 nil nil 03/01 5) MT Golden Oceania STJMB Sulph Acid n.a. nil nil 04/01 6) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/01 7) MV Elegant Sky STSIA Rock Phos nil 51,400 nil 04/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.