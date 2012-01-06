Jan 06Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 03/01 03/01 ----- 4,180 nil nil 2,320 2) Sabarimala STCHK P.Acid 04/01 04/01 ----- 5,395 nil nil 7,605 3) Free Jupiter STSWL I.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 44,730 nil 2,800 4) White Fin STAEL I.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 51,462 nil 5,400 5) Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 05/01 05/01 ----- 426 nil nil 874 6) New Sun STHRC Logs 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 6,525 nil 1,755 7) Marina Bay STVSP Urea 05/01 05/01 ----- nil 26,750 nil 2,319 8) Tvisha STPST I&Steel 05/01 05/01 ----- nil 10,927 nil 1,319 9) St John Glory STJFS CNTR 06/01 06/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) Oslo Trader STPSA Macy 04/01 04/01 ----- 1,696 nil nil 4,304 11) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 05/01 05/01 ----- nil nil 3,540 COMP 12) Marietta STVSP Urea 03/01 03/01 ----- nil 12,109 nil 24,232 13) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 38,329 nil 7,171 14) Chennai Perrumai STPSL T.Coal 03/01 03/01 ----- nil 28,779 nil 7,315 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Raina STSNS Gl Cargo 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 2) MV Nena J STSHS Cu.Con nil 24,829 nil 29/12 --- 3) MV Gallant Pesca STJFS Logs nil 6,447 nil 01/01 --- 4) MV Ck Glory STIOS Mop nil 38,500 nil 03/01 --- 5) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS Gl Cargo 1,050 nil nil 03/01 --- 6) MV Nordina G STVSP R. Phos nil 30,000 nil 04/01 --- 7) MT Golden Oceania STJMB Sulp Acid n.a. nil nil 05/01 --- 8) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal nil 41,674 nil 06/01 --- 9) MV Oneida Princes STSSP Urea nil 22,000 nil 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 06/01 2) MV Elegant Sky STSIA Rock Phos nil 51,400 nil 06/01 3) MV Han De STVIM Granite n.a. nil nil 06/01 4) MT Sichem Fumi STJAM Palm Oil nil 2,999 nil 06/01 5) MT Jag Preeti STIOC Furnace Oil nil 14,000 nil 07/01 6) MT Flanders Loy SWSL Lpg nil 4,800 nil 07/01 7) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil 11,872 07/01 8) MV Rajiv Gandhi STCHK CNTR nil nil 900 08/01 9) MV Mutha Pio STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 09/01 10) MV Thunderbird STBEN T.Coal nil 54,321 nil 09/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.