Jan 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 03/01 03/01 n.a. 4,180 nil nil 2,320 2) Sabarimala STCHK P.Acid 04/01 04/01 n.a. 5,395 nil nil 7,605 3) Free Jupiter STSWL I.Coal ----- 02/01 n.a. nil 44,730 nil 2,800 4) White Fin STAEL I.Coal 02/01 02/01 n.a. nil 51,462 nil 5,400 5) Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 05/01 05/01 n.a. 426 nil nil 874 6) New Sun STHRC Logs 02/01 02/01 n.a. nil 6,525 nil 1,755 7) Marina Bay STVSP Urea 05/01 05/01 n.a. nil 26,750 nil 2,319 8) Tvisha STPST I&Steel 05/01 05/01 n.a. nil 10,927 nil 1,319 9) Oslo Trader STPSA Macy 04/01 04/01 n.a. 1,696 nil nil 4,304 10) Vega Turmalin STMSC Cntr 05/01 05/01 n.a. nil nil 3,540 COMP 11) Marietta STVSP Urea 03/01 03/01 n.a. nil 12,109 nil 24,232 12) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 02/01 02/01 n.a. nil 38,329 nil 7,171 13) Chennai Perrumai STPSL T.Coal 03/01 03/01 n.a. nil 28,779 nil 7,315 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Raina STSNS GL CARGO 1,600 nil nil 28/12 --- 2) MV Nena J STSHS CU.CON nil 24,829 nil 29/12 --- 3) MV Gallant Pesca STJFS LOGS nil 6,447 nil 01/01 --- 4) MV Ck Glory STIOS MOP nil 38,500 nil 03/01 --- 5) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS GL CARGO 1,050 nil nil 03/01 --- 6) MV Nordina G STVSP R. PHOS nil 30,000 nil 04/01 --- 8) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.COAL nil 41,674 nil 06/01 --- 9) MV Oneida Prin STSSP UREA nil 22,000 nil 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 09/01 2) MV Elegant Sky STSIA Rock Phos nil 51,400 nil 09/01 3) MT Sichem Fumi STJAM Palm Oil nil 2,999 nil 09/01 4) MT Jag Preeti STIOC Furnace Oil nil 14,000 nil 07/01 5) MT Fland Loyalty SWSL Lpg nil 4,800 nil 07/01 6) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil 11,872 07/01 7) MV Rajiv Gandhi STCHK CNTR nil nil 900 08/01 8) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT Gen Cargo 2,300 nil nil 09/01 9) MV Thunder Bulker STBEN T.Coal nil 54,321 nil 09/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.