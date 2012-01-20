Jan 20- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Glory STJFS P.Oil 19/01 19/01 ----- 1,444 nil nil 7,356 2) Faneromeni STJMB Mop 17/01 17/01 ----- 15,400 nil nil 100 3) Guma STSWL Cu.Con 18/01 18/01 ----- 12,274 nil nil 9,410 4) Tuhina STPST I&Seel 18/01 18/01 ----- 2,859 nil nil 8,441 5) Sabarimala STCHK P. Acid 18/01 18/01 ----- nil 4,513 nil 5,487 6) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 20/01 20/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) Yangtze Brilli STHRC Logs 13/01 13/01 ----- 28,505 nil nil 2,637 8) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 20/01 20/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) Battery Park STJMB S.Acid 18/01 18/01 ----- nil 6,977 nil 9,023 10) Tamil Anna STPSL Coal 17/01 17/01 ----- 28,700 nil nil 16,719 11) Almarona GAC Ammo 20/01 20/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV New Sun STACO Maize nil n.a. nil 07/01 --- 2) MV Ikan Jebuh STPSA Cu.Con 11,500 nil nil 19/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Asian Express STRAS Sone Aggr nil 6,500 nil 20/01 2) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 41,602 nil nil 20/01 3) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G Cargo nil 1,050 nil 20/01 4) MV Allcargo Arath STDSA Machinaries 180 nil nil 20/01 5) MT Golden Oceania STJMB Sulp Acid nil 7,000 nil 21/01 6) MT Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil 7,500 nil nil 21/01 7) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/01 8) Mv.Niamul Mowla STHAC Logs 10,800 nil nil 21/01 9) MT Anette Kosan STSWL Vcm 3,013 nil nil 22/01 10) MV Aristea M STSHS Cu.Concenrae 20,769 nil nil 23/01 11) MV An Xin Jiang STVIM Granie nil 14,000 nil 23/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.