India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 20- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Glory STJFS P.Oil 19/01 19/01 ----- 1,444 nil nil 7,356 2) Faneromeni STJMB Mop 17/01 17/01 ----- 15,400 nil nil 100 3) Guma STSWL Cu.Con 18/01 18/01 ----- 12,274 nil nil 9,410 4) Tuhina STPST I&Seel 18/01 18/01 ----- 2,859 nil nil 8,441 5) Sabarimala STCHK P. Acid 18/01 18/01 ----- nil 4,513 nil 5,487 6) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 20/01 20/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) Yangtze Brilli STHRC Logs 13/01 13/01 ----- 28,505 nil nil 2,637 8) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 20/01 20/01 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) Battery Park STJMB S.Acid 18/01 18/01 ----- nil 6,977 nil 9,023 10) Tamil Anna STPSL Coal 17/01 17/01 ----- 28,700 nil nil 16,719 11) Almarona GAC Ammo 20/01 20/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV New Sun STACO Maize nil n.a. nil 07/01 --- 2) MV Ikan Jebuh STPSA Cu.Con 11,500 nil nil 19/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Asian Express STRAS Sone Aggr nil 6,500 nil 20/01 2) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 41,602 nil nil 20/01 3) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G Cargo nil 1,050 nil 20/01 4) MV Allcargo Arath STDSA Machinaries 180 nil nil 20/01 5) MT Golden Oceania STJMB Sulp Acid nil 7,000 nil 21/01 6) MT Feng Hai 21 STJAM Palm Oil 7,500 nil nil 21/01 7) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/01 8) Mv.Niamul Mowla STHAC Logs 10,800 nil nil 21/01 9) MT Anette Kosan STSWL Vcm 3,013 nil nil 22/01 10) MV Aristea M STSHS Cu.Concenrae 20,769 nil nil 23/01 11) MV An Xin Jiang STVIM Granie nil 14,000 nil 23/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: