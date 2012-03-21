Mar 21- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 16/03 16/03 ----- 20,850 L nil 1,150 2) Asian Express STRAS C.Mae 19/03 19/03 ----- 4,808 L nil 1,692 3) Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 27,609 nil 5,396 4) Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 20/03 20/03 ----- 1,000 nil nil 23,000 5) New Laurel STPSA Peas 18/03 18/03 ----- nil 11,340 nil 5,460 6) Nantong K STSPS I.Coal 17/03 17/03 ----- nil 53,349 nil 1,650 7) Navios Mercator STSPS I.Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 16,208 nil 17,123 8) Gem Of Paradip STPSL .Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 34,076 nil 7,390 9) Gem Of Ennore STPSL .Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 31,799 nil 23,979 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Ratan Pathf STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 15/03 --- 3) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03 --- 4) MV Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 44,044 nil 17/03 --- 5) MT Golden Oceania STJMB S Acid 9,000 nil nil 18/03 --- 6) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 18/03 --- 7) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/03 --- 8) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR 600 nil 55,299 20/03 --- 9) MV Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal nil n.a. nil 20/03 --- 10) MV Raina STSNS C.Mae 1,600 nil nil 20/03 --- 11) MV Emu Arrow STPST Gypsum nil 37,200 nil 21/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Apj Akhil STPSL Coal nil 46,087 nil 21/03 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 22/03 3) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Concenrae nil 11,002 nil 25/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.