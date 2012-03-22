Mar 22- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Ratan Pathfinder STAMJ Maize 22/03 22/03 ----- 280 nil nil 19,720
2) Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 22/03 22/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 31,800 nil 1,205
4) Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal 21/03 21/03 ----- nil 8,800 nil 11,200
5) Raina STSNS C.Mae 21/03 21/03 ----- 353 nil nil 1,247
6) Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 20/03 20/03 ----- 3,017 nil nil 20,983
7) Atlas GAC Sugar 22/03 22/03 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a.
8) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 22/03 22/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
9) Emu Arrow STPST Gypsum 22/03 22/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
10) Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal 21/03 21/03 ----- nil 4,900 nil 50,399
11) Navios Mercator STSPS I.Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 27,533 nil 5,798
12) Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 40,853 nil 613
13) Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal 19/03 19/03 ----- nil 47,973 nil 7,805
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 44,044 nil 17/03 ---
2) MT Golden Oceania STJMB S. Acid 9,000 nil nil 18/03 ---
3) MV Apj Akhil STPSL Coal nil 46,087 nil 21/03 ---
4) MV Good Precedent STPSL Coal nil 48,315 nil 22/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 23/03
2) MV Gabrielle Scan STULA Machinaries nil 584 nil 25/03
3) MV Ero L STSHS Cu.Concenrae nil 17,802 nil 25/03
4) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Concenrae nil 11,002 nil 25/03
5) MV Aggelos B STPSA Rock Phosp nil 45,000 nil 26/03
