Mar 23- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ratan Pathfinder STAMJ Maize 22/03 22/03 ----- 4,793 nil nil 15,207 2) Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 22/03 22/03 ----- nil 2,130 nil 1,870 3) Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 19,100 nil 900 4) Tamil Anna STPSL Coal 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 350 nil 43,694 5) Raina STSNS C.Mate 21/03 21/03 ----- 1,469 nil nil 131 6) Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 20/03 20/03 ----- 6,058 nil nil 17,942 7) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 23/03 23/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Emu Arrow STPST Gypsum 22/03 22/03 ----- nil 3,710 nil 33,490 9) Golden Oceania STJMB S. Acid 22/03 22/03 ----- 1,298 nil nil 7,702 10) Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal 22/03 22/03 ----- nil 15,066 nil 40,233 11) Apj Akhil STPSL Coal 23/03 23/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) Atlas GAC Sugar 22/03 22/03 ----- 5,968 nil nil 38,032 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Good Precedent STPSL Coal nil 48,315 nil 22/03 --- 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Gateway Pres STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,000 nil nil 24/03 2) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/03 3) MV Ero L STSHS Cu.Conce nil 17,802 nil 24/03 4) MV Gabrielle Scan STULA Machinaries nil 584 nil 25/03 5) MV Aggelos B STPSA Rock Phosp nil 45,000 nil 26/03 6) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conce nil 11,002 nil 28/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.