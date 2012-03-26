Mar 26- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ratan Pathfinder STAMJ Maize 22/03 22/03 ----- 3,505 nil nil 16,495 2) Mutha Supreme STMMT C Mae 24/03 24/03 ----- 1,330 nil nil 970 3) Ero L STSHS Cu.Con 25/03 25/03 ----- nil 13,613 nil 4,189 4) Tamil Anna STPSL Coal 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 5,954 nil 38,090 5) Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 20/03 20/03 ----- 10,161 nil nil 13,839 6) Gabrielle Scan STULA Mach 25/03 25/03 ----- nil 275 nil 309 7) Emu Arrow STPST Gypsum 22/03 22/03 ----- nil 16,682 nil 20,518 8) Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal 22/03 22/03 ----- nil 6,939 nil 48,360 9) Apj Akhil STPSL Coal 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 10,761 nil 35,326 10) Pratibha Cauvery STIOC F. Oil 25/03 25/03 ----- nil 6,693 nil 5,356 11) Atlas GAC Sugar 23/03 23/03 ----- 18,330 nil nil 25,670 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOOD PRECEDEN STPSL Coal nil 48,315 nil 22/03 --- 2) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS C.Mate 1,050 nil nil 24/03 --- 3) MV GATEWAY PRES STAMJ C.Mate 4,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 4) MV GOLDEN EAGLE STJAM Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 25/03 --- 5) MV CHENNAI PERR STPSL Coal nil 36,152 nil 25/03 --- 6) MV PHU AN 36 STAMJ Logs nil 1,700 nil 25/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/03 2) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 26/03 3) MV Aggelos B STPSA Rock Phosp nil 45,000 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.