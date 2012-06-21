Jun 21- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C SLye 20/06 20/06 --- 3,186 nil nil 4,814
2) ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS C Mate 20/06 20/06 --- 1,745 nil nil 5,525
3) APOLLO RULER STRAS C Mate 20/06 20/06 --- 291 nil nil 759
4) AFRICAN ORYX STPSA Cu.Con 18/06 18/06 --- nil 19,900 nil 2,100
5) APJ SHIRIN STSPS I.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 26,115 nil 28,885
6) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 19/06 19/06 --- 6,023 nil nil 4,477
7) HAN DE STVIM Granite 19/06 19/06 --- 3,814 nil nil 1,186
8) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT C Mate 19/06 19/06 --- 1,975 nil nil 325
9) ORIENTAL CRANE STJFS P oil 21/06 21/06 --- TOCOME nil nil n.a.
10) YANGTZE FLOURISH STJFS Logs 21/06 21/06 --- nil TOCOME nil n.a.
11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 6,928 nil 37,425
12) MEDI VALENCIA STAMJ T.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 11,055 nil 42,245
13) MTM PRINCESS STJMB S Acid 15/06 15/06 --- 19,788 nil nil 212
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV CAPE FLORES CNTR STSCS nil nil n.a. 18/06 ---
2) MV PARTNERSHIP Sugar STJFS 25,000 nil nil 18/06 ---
3) MT ORIENTAL OKI Vcm ATIC nil 4,204 nil 19/06 ---
4) MV GATEWAY PRES G.Cargo STAMJ 4,000 nil nil 20/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ARUNDEL CASTLE SVPSL Machinery nil n.a. nil 20/06
2) MT AS OCTAVIA SVNRQ Sul Acid 19,000 nil nil 21/06
3) MT GAZ FRATERNITY SVNRQ LPG nil 6,500 nil 21/06
4) MV TOKOMARU BAY STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,373 nil 23/06
5) MT PRATIBHA WARNA STIOC Naptha nil 9,459 nil 24/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.