Jun 26- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C SLye 20/06 20/06 --- 3,186 nil nil 4,814 2) ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS C Mate 20/06 20/06 --- 1,745 nil nil 5,525 3) APOLLO RULER STRAS C Mate 20/06 20/06 --- 291 nil nil 759 4) AFRICAN ORYX STPSA Cu.Con 18/06 18/06 --- nil 19,900 nil 2,100 5) APJ SHIRIN STSPS I.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 26,115 nil 28,885 6) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 19/06 19/06 --- 6,023 nil nil 4,477 7) HAN DE STVIM Granite 19/06 19/06 --- 3,814 nil nil 1,186 8) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT C Mate 19/06 19/06 --- 1,975 nil nil 325 9) ORIENTAL CRANE STJFS P oil 21/06 21/06 --- TOCOME nil nil n.a. 10) YANGTZE FLOURISH STJFS Logs 21/06 21/06 --- nil TOCOME nil n.a. 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 6,928 nil 37,425 12) MEDI VALENCIA STAMJ T.Coal 20/06 20/06 --- nil 11,055 nil 42,245 13) MTM PRINCESS STJMB S Acid 15/06 15/06 --- 19,788 nil nil 212 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPE FLORES CNTR STSCS nil nil n.a. 18/06 --- 2) MV PARTNERSHIP Sugar STJFS 25,000 nil nil 18/06 --- 3) MT ORIENTAL OKI Vcm ATIC nil 4,204 nil 19/06 --- 4) MV GATEWAY PRES G.Cargo STAMJ 4,000 nil nil 20/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ARUNDEL CASTLE SVPSL Machinery nil n.a. nil 20/06 2) MT AS OCTAVIA SVNRQ Sul Acid 19,000 nil nil 21/06 3) MT GAZ FRATERNITY SVNRQ LPG nil 6,500 nil 21/06 4) MV TOKOMARU BAY STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,373 nil 23/06 5) MT PRATIBHA WARNA STIOC Naptha nil 9,459 nil 24/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.