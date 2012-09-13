Sep 13- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAADET STACO Cashew 10/09 ----- ----- nil 3,353 nil 6,294 2) CRANE STSPS ICOAL 11/09 ----- ----- nil 20,400 nil 11,600 3) RAINA Scrap STSNS 11/09 ----- ----- nil 126 nil 179 4) FENG HAI STJAM P Oil 12/09 ----- ----- nil 5,238 nil 2,262 5) GLOBAL STJMB S Acid 08/09 ----- ----- 13,743 nil nil 6,257 6) TAMIL STPSL T.Coal 06/09 ----- ----- nil 24,651 nil 19,514 7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 07/09 ----- ----- nil 35,876 nil 8,899 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT MTM SVNRQ Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil 12/09 --- 2) MV MUTHA SVAMA General 2,300 nil nil 12/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - HOA LU SVHRC Oil Cake nil 4,949 nil 14/09 2) MV - POLLUX STSIA R Phos nil 30,800 nil 14/09 3) MV - GEM SVSIL T.Coal nil 39,624 nil 14/09 4) MV - VERA SVPSL Mach 1,500 nil nil 15/09 5) MT - SUVARNA SVNRQ Diesel nil 7,908 nil 16/09 6) MV - FRATZIS SVPST Cu.Con nil 22,000 nil 16/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.