Sep 15Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAADET C STACO Cashew ----- ----- 10/09 nil 6,281 nil 3,366 2) RAINA STSNS C Mate ----- ----- 11/09 393 nil nil 1,207 3) HOA LU STBTL Copra ----- ----- 14/09 nil 220 nil 4,729 4) POLLUX STADM Rphos ----- ----- 14/09 nil 8,600 nil 22,000 5) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 06/09 nil 36,403 nil 6,277 6) GEM OF PARADIP nil T.Coal ----- ----- 15/09 nil nil nil 39,624 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT MTM ROTTERDAM STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 09/09 2) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 13/09 3) MV OEL SHREYAS STRLY CNTR nil nil nil ----- 15/09 4) MV RAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR nil nil nil ----- 15/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 15/09 2) MV VIETFRACHT 02 STAMJ General 8,000 nil nil 15/09 3) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil nil 15/09 4) MT SUVARNA STIOC Diesel nil 7,908 nil 16/09 5) MV THALASSINI AXIASTWWS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 16/09 6) MV FRATZIS STAR STSHS Cu.Con nil nil nil 16/09 7) MV STAR SEA BREEZESTSWL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 17/09 8) MT NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm nil 7,000 nil 17/09 9) MV KARTERIA STIOS MOP nil 35,086 nil 17/09 10) MV GENIUS STAR I STAMJ Salt 10,000 nil nil 17/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.